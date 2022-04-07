SACO — Age Friendly Saco is looking for volunteers to assist with its latest program, Friendly Neighbors to help seniors from feeling isolated.

Friendly Neighbors are kind, friendly people who care about older people in the Saco community. They want people to be able to remain in their homes but want to ensure they are not alone. With COVID many people have been isolated. This program aims to change that by having volunteers visit, call and/or help seniors with light household chores.

Volunteers can accept or decline any request and determine how much time they want to volunteer.

All Friendly Neighbors volunteers must have received both doses of the COVID vaccine and booster shots. Masks are required and volunteers must keep a safe distance from the clients, who are also expected to have received vaccines and wear a mask.

For more information or to volunteer as a Friendly Neighbor, call 207-710-5029 or email [email protected] and Gail Merritt, program coordinator, will be in touch.

