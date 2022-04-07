BIDDEFORD — Michelle VanDeven has been appointed as the new director of the Marie Joseph Spiritual Center in Biddeford. For the last two years, VanDeven served as bookkeeper and IT administrator for the center.

Located on Evans Road, the Marie Joseph Spiritual Center is owned and operated by the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary and offers a variety of programs, retreats, and events to help visitors grow in faith and refresh their spirit, mind, and body. The center’s sustaining inspiration finds its roots in that of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary’s foundress, Blessed Marie Rivier, whose desire was “to make Jesus Christ known, and loved everywhere.”

“I look forward to continuing the mission of the sisters and the center through compassionate and spirit-driven leadership,” said VanDeven.

“Michelle is a delight, and we are very grateful that she accepted this position,” said Sister Sue Bourret, p.m., the center’s development director.

VanDeven has over 20 years of experience in nonprofit and governmental accounting as well as operations management. In addition to her time at the center, she has served as a billing manager and consultation for Rolyn, facilities operation manager for Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, deputy clerk for the State of Alabama, and executive aid to the mayor and city council of Winter Park, Florida. She also spent five years as deputy clerk of the Ninth Judicial District in Orange County, Florida.

The Congregation of the Presentation of Mary has offered a local presence since 1948, when a young women’s boarding school flourished on the seaside site. Its transformation into a spiritual center took place in 1978. The facility has 48 rooms (both single and double occupancy) and can accomodate up to 70 guests. For more information, visit the center’s website at www.mariejosephspiritual.org.

