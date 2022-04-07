BIDDEFORD — Mrs. Muriel G. Roberge, 94, of Biddeford, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, following a short illness.

Muriel was born Nov. 23, 1927, in Biddeford, Maine, to the late Adolph Gagnon and Delvina Canuel Gagnon. She had several brothers; George, Robert, Raymond, Normand, Donald, Marcel; and one sister, Georgette (Gagnon) Dion.

Muriel was born and raised in Biddeford and attended Biddeford schools.

Muriel was married on Sept. 7, 1953, to Mr. Rosaire O. Roberge at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford.

Muriel was employed at various companies, as book keeper/clerical, sales and assembly worker.

Muriel enjoyed knitting, reading, puzzles (both crossword and picture puzzles) and board game nights with the family.

Muriel is preceded in death by: her parents; Adolph and Delvina Gagnon; her husband, Rosaire O. Roberge; and several of her brothers, George, Robert, Raymond, Donald and Marcel.

Muriel is survived by: her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Philip Lemelin; daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Roland Nadeau; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Visiting hours will be 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. following the visiting hours at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford on Tuesday, April th, 2022, at 1 p.m. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

