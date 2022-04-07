BIDDEFORD — The University of New England will welcome its own Holly Parker, Ph.D., director of UNE North: The Institute for North Atlantic Studies, for a lecture at Biddeford Campus Art Gallery on Thursday, April 7.

Parker will talk with artists Ingunn Milla Joergensen and Alice Jones in a conversation entitled “Place and Narrative in the North Atlantic: Holly Parker & Bright Horizons” at 6 p.m. Thursday in the gallery, located in the Jack S. Ketchum Library in Biddeford. The panel conversation will be held in person and will be available on UNE’s Facebook page for remote viewing

The event is part of the UNE Art Gallery’s ongoing series of interdisciplinary public talks revolving around gallery exhibitions and academic overlap.

In the context of “Bright Horizon” — currently on display at the Biddeford gallery through June 3 — Parker, Joergensen, and Jones will discuss sense of place in the North Atlantic region’s different nations in the context of narrative, creativity, and art.

“Bright Horizon” — a collection of paintings, photography, and text from Joergensen, Jones, and additional artists Diana Furukawa and Adele McFarlane Wile — explores what it means to have a personal connection to place in the North Atlantic.

The UNE Art Galleries are free and open to the public. Galleries are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Masks are currently optional indoors on UNE’s campuses.

