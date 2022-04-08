AUGUSTA – A bill to help homeowners afford flood insurance from Sen. Stacy Brenner, D-Scarborough, was signed into law by Gov. Janet Mills on March 16. The bill, LD 1809, “An Act To Allow Exceptions to the Height Limitations under the Shoreland Zoning Laws,” will help owners of shoreline property protect their homes and afford flood insurance amid rising water levels.

“This bill is about making sure folks can protect their properties as climate change continues to impact our way of life here in Maine, which will be especially important in communities like ours,” said Sen. Brenner. “I thank Gov. Mills for signing the bill into law.”

Currently, height limitations in the state Shoreland Zoning Act can pose a conflict with standards set forth in the National Flood Insurance Program, which require a property’s lowest floor to be a minimum of 1 foot above the base flood elevation. As flood water levels continue to rise, the need for homeowners to raise their properties off the ground to protect their investment will continue. However, state law currently limits the maximum height of a structure, while at the same time federal standards require properties be a certain height above base flood elevation. By changing state law to allow properties to be modified for compliance with federal guidelines, property owners will be able to raise their homes to protect them from flooding, while also maintaining the ability to hold reasonably priced flood insurance.

LD 1809 will take effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns sine die.

