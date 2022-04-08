ORONO — Isiah Daubon hit a two-run triple as the New Jersey Institute of Technology scored three times in the top of the third inning on its way to a 4-3 win over the University of Maine in an America East baseball game on Friday.

The Highlanders (13-11, 8-2) pushed their lead to 4-0 in the top of the fourth with an unearned run.

Ryan Turenne hit a sacrifice fly to get Maine (10-14, 7-3) in the bottom of the fourth. Jeremiah Jenkins hit a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth.

Starter Trevor LaBonte took the loss for the Black Bears allowing four runs on eight hits, fanning seven.

BOWDOIN 15, TRINITY 6: CJ Brito-Trinidad was 4 for 5 with five RBI and two runs scored as the Polar Bears (8-10, 1-0 NESCAC) cruised to a win over the Bantams (8-8, 2-2) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Designated hitter Gabe Peckler added two hits, four RBI and two runs scored for Bowdoin. Jack Mullen earned the win, allowing six runs on 14 hits, while striking out two and walking none in eight innings.

SOFTBALL

TRINITY 5, BOWDOIN 0: Gianna Tito was 2 for 4, incluiding an RBI triple, while Jordan Stephan threw a complete game shutout as the Bantams (11-6, 4-0 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (8-10, 0-4) in Brunswick.

JK Bradley had a pair of hits for Bowdoin.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BUTLER: The school hired Austin Parkinson as its new coach, ending a search that lasted a little more than two weeks.

Parkinson won’t even have to leave town. The IUPUI campus is only a few miles away from Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse.

He replaces Kurt Godlevske, who was fired by director Barry Collier on March 22 after two of the worst seasons in Bulldogs history. Butler went 1-27 last season.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTH CAROLINA: Forward Keyshawn Bryant announced on social media he’s entering the NBA draft and will hire an agent.

The 6-foot-6 Bryant went through the NBA process after last season before returning to South Carolina. However, this year was not his best. He averaged 8.7 points and four rebounds a game, both a drop from the 14.4 points and 5.4 boards averaged in 2020-21.

