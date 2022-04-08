SCARBOROUGH — Tenebrae services are scheduled for Holy Week at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Scarborough. All are welcome to attend any of the gathering.

Tenebrae (Latin word meaning “darkness”) is a service that grew out of a combination of night prayer and early morning prayer, with an additional focus on the commemoration of the Passion of our Lord. The service includes a series of Scripture readings commemorating Jesus’ final week, ending with his burial. At the conclusion of each reading, a candle is snuffed out, until the final candle, the Christ candle, is carried out, leaving the room in darkness and allowing for participants to reflect on the great emotional and physical pain that was very real for Jesus during his Passion. The experience helps set the mood for the approaching Sacred Triduum. The Tenebrae service in Scarborough will take place Monday, April 11, 7 p.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church at 150 Black Point Road.

Holy Week, the most solemn week of the entire year, will begin with Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord and culminate with the Sacred Triduum, during which Catholics commemorate the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday, the Passion and death of Christ on Good Friday, and the resurrection during the Easter Vigil and on Easter Sunday. A special Holy Week section is available on the Diocese of Portland website that includes Mass times and locations at all Maine parishes, listings of parish events, daily prayers and reflections, and many other resources.

In addition, stories from many Masses and services, messages, and other resources throughout Holy Week will be posted on the diocesan website, the diocesan Facebook page, the diocesan Twitter page, the diocesan Instagram page, myParish App, and on Bishop Deeley’s personal social media pages on Twitter and Instagram.

