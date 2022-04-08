Radio station recognizes special ed teacher

A first-year special education teacher was named the March 2022 Golden Apple Teacher Award winner by WFNK radio.

Susan Hedrich, of New Gloucester, who teaches at Farwell Elementary School in Lewiston, said she chose to pursue a career in special education after many years of working with volunteers for Central Maine Healthcare. Her love of working with youth volunteers led to her desire to become a teacher.

With the stalwart support of her husband, Jack, Hedrich went to the University of Maine in Farmington and earned the credentials to become a special education teacher.

The Golden Apple Awards were created by Frank FM to recognize individuals dedicated to the intellectual and emotional growth of Maine’s children and young adults. One deserving teacher/educator is selected each month.

“Here I am in my first year of credentialed teaching and someone nominates me, and I win. I feel a little humbled, to be honest with you,” Hedrich said.

Pot pie lunch

Gray-New Gloucester Recreation is hosting the next Community Café from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, with lunch being served at noon. This monthly meal geared toward Maine residents who are 60 and older is open to all.

So, what’s for lunch? This month’s entree is chicken pot pie with a dessert created by Deputy Town Clerk Sharlene Myers. Note a change in venue to the Community Building, 381 Intervale Road, behind Town Hall.

The suggested donation for older residents is $8 and others are welcome to join for $10. RSVP to reserve your meal by calling 926-4126 ext. 231 (voicemail OK) or emailing [email protected]

Trivia night returns

The second New Gloucester Trivia Night hosted by the Charter Commission is set for 6:30 p.m. April 21 at NU Brewery, Route 100. The winning team gets a $50 gift card to NU Brewery.

Volunteer for Earth Day

Help the newly formed Gray-New Gloucester Optimist Club celebrate Earth Day by pitching in to clean up your neighborhood for one hour on April 22 (rain date April 23).

Join your family, friends, schoolmates, neighbors or youth group and register to win a restaurant coupon for a meal at one of many participating local restaurants by emailing [email protected] or calling 504-4507 or 783-5269. If desired, you can submit a picture of your litter patrol.

Compost bin sale

The town’s Environmental Resources Committee is sponsoring a compost bin sale. Composting organic waste, such as food scraps and yard trimmings, helps reduce the amount of trash being thrown in the transfer station’s hopper and leads to growing more robust garden plants.

An Earth Machine backyard compost bin with an 80-gallon capacity is available at a reduced cost of $35. After 30 bins are sold, the price will increase to $55.

Purchase one by making a check payable to Maine Resources Recovery Association and dropping it off by April 20 at the town office, where a tracking sheet will have to be completed.

Pick up your new compost bin the week of May 31; the exact date and location are to be determined.

Patti Mikkelsen can be contacted at [email protected]

