Maine is one step closer to welcoming its first Black justice to the state’s highest court, after a committee of lawmakers agreed unanimously on Friday to recommend that senators confirm him.

District Court Judge Rick Lawrence was the state’s first African American judge appointed to the bench in 2000. Standing before the Legislature’s Joint Committee on the Judiciary, Lawrence highlighted the professional and personal experiences that he said make him the best candidate for the Maine Supreme Judicial Court – particularly his work in family law and business.

“I believe that experience and my work ethic will help me be openminded, reflective, pragmatic and fair when addressing the ever expanding [range] of issues that come before the law court,” Lawrence said.

Growing up in the 1960s in western Massachusetts, Lawrence said, he was emotionally transfixed as the civil rights movement unfolded with protests, marches, and acts of civil disobedience. Lawrence said he vividly recalls traveling to the Southern communities where his parents grew up, in Alabama and Mississippi, and witnessing discrimination.

“I still vividly recall my parents being denied service at restaurants on the interstates, our family being relegated to barely functioning colored-only restrooms at rest stops, and our parents having to search for a motel where our family would be allowed to stay overnight,” Lawrence said.

He was dismayed by opposition to the civil rights movement, but also drawn to court battles that ensued from the movement, touching “the lives of my family and other persons of color.”

“My interest in the law, and thoughts of someday becoming a lawyer, grew out of those roots,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence obtained his bachelor’s degree in political science from Yale in 1977, later obtaining a law degree from Harvard in 1986 following several years working in the business sector. He worked in the private sector as an attorney for a life insurance company and as an associate at a private law firm dealing with real estate, following law school.

Before their vote Friday, members of the committee asked Lawrence about his thoughts on the state’s backlog, refugees navigating Maine courts, and the state’s struggling system for indigent legal services.

He noted that the retiring justice he would replace, Ellen Gorman, “has been all things family.” Child protective and family matters make up nearly 40 percent of cases appealed to Maine’s law court.

“It is essential to ensure the vitally important work of the District Court – in particular, the child protective, family matters, juvenile and protection from abuse cases – continues to receive the attention it deserves from the highest court in Maine,” said Lawrence. He chaired the Judicial Branch Advisory committee on Children and Families that created Maine’s guardian ad litem program for children in the court system.

Staff from the governor’s office, who helped nominate Lawrence this month, noted his compassion and range of experience in the district courts. An additional eight Mainers offered comments of support to the committee.

There were four committee members absent Friday. All 10 remaining members voted in favor of Lawrence’s confirmation. The Senate is expected to vote to finalize Lawrence’s confirmation early next week.

