First Councilors Corner a great event

To the editor,

I have two items for which I am writing.

(1) A wonderful event occurred on March 31 at 5:30 at the Town Hall. The first Councilors Corner was hosted by Councilors Johnathan Anderson and April Sither with Councilors John Cloutier and Don Hamill in attendance. There were 27 citizens present along with several zoom respondents. It was a great way for councilors to hear citizens’ concerns and input in an informal and congenial way. CounThe gathering lasted 2 1/2 hours when it was scheduled for one hour. More of these meetings will be scheduled in the future.

(2). In response to Bruce Shumway’s April 1 Leader‘s Letter To The Editor, I disagree that a Downs’ Town Center is so vitally important to Scarborough. We already have an Oak Hill Town Center. It may not be as fancy and compact as some would like it to be but we have a Town Hall, Fire and Police, schools, library, post office, restaurants, shops, grocery store, Walgreens, UPS, banks, gas stations, etc. etc.

If the Downs wants to “throw a carrot” (as someone at the Councilor’s Corner meeting described it) in order to justify GMO exemptions, more speedy growth and profitability they have that right. I also have the right to reject that carrot and go with the town center we already have. The town can build it’s own pool, find space for a new school, etc., without the help of the Downs’ Town Center. In my view, the Downs wants a second exemption in order to build more units at a faster pace and hence increase profitability.

The Town Center is the carrot to get that exemption. I strongly urge our councilors to reject the Downs’ request for a second exemption.

Nina T McKee

Scarborough

