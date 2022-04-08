RALEIGH, N.C. — Kyle Palmieri scored with 14.1 seconds remaining in a wild final minute to lift the New York Islanders to a 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.

Ilya Sorokin needed only 19 saves to pick up the victory, though he was less than a minute away from matching a franchise record for shutouts in a season.

But Vincent Trocheck’s goal with 56.8 seconds to play tied it for Carolina.

Still, the Islanders won for the fifth time in their last six games — thanks to Palmieri’s clutch goal.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for New York, and Palmieri had an assist on that goal.

A night after clinching a playoff spot for the fourth year in a row, the Hurricanes weren’t crisp at all on their way to losing for the third time in four games. Frederik Andersen made 19 saves.

Trocheck’s tying goal came after the Hurricanes pulled Andersen for an extra skater. Trocheck didn’t have a goal or assist in the previous five games.

Sorokin appeared for the first time in New York’s last six games, with his previous outing coming March 27. He wasn’t threatened during stretches by the Metropolitan Division’s highest-scoring team.

PANTHERS 4, SABRES 3: Sam Bennett scored with 37.3 seconds left to lift Florida to a win over Buffalo in Sunrise, Florida.

Sam Reinhart and Claude Giroux each had a goal and an assist, and Patric Hornqvist also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves.

Jeff Skinner, Mark Pysyk and Victor Olofsson scored for the Sabres, and Dustin Tokarski stopped 39 shots.

Aleksander Barkov passed from the left circle to Bennett in front and he poked the puck in the net to cap a comeback from a 3-1 deficit. The Panthers won their 30th home game of the season, extending the franchise record, and got their franchise-record 50th win of season.

Hornqvist trimmed the score to 3-2 when he banked the puck from behind the net off Tokarski’s back and in with 10:30 left in the second. Then Reinhart tied the score at 3 on his power-play goal with 5:40 left in the period.

The Sabres scored three goals on their first nine shots.

BLUES 4, WILD 3: Robert Thomas scored at 1:27 of overtime to give St. Louis a victory over visiting Minnesota.

Thomas took a pass from Vladimir Tarasenko and scored on a slap shot from the left faceoff circle.

The Blues overcame a 3-1 deficit to leapfrog Minnesota in the Central Division standings in the battle for home ice in the first round of the playoffs.

Brayden Schenn, Pavel Buchnevich and Justin Faulk also scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 35 saves.

NOTES

SABRES: Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL.

The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title.

Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind in the aftermath of Michigan’s overtime loss to Denver in the NCAA Tournament semifinals.

