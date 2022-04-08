SCARBOROUGH — Plover season is here, and the Scarborough is looking for volunteers to visit the beaches to educate beachgoers and to keep an eye on Piping Plover nests.

Now that spring has finally sprung in Maine, piping plovers have been spotted on the Scarborough beaches. Jami Fitch, the Scarborough Sustainability Coordinator is looking for volunteers to help monitor the beaches during plover season.

Plovers are endangered shore birds that are protected by both state and federal laws. During the spring and summer months, Scarborough beaches have become home to several pairs of plovers and their nests. The birds lay their nests in the sand and raise their chicks on the beaches. April and August are nesting seasons for the birds and beach goers must understand that they need to stay away from the plover nests and therefore volunteers are needed, according to Fitch.

“Plovers will build nests anywhere on the beach, but they tend to nest closer to the dune grass where they have a little more cover and protection.” said Jami Fitch, Scarborough’s sustainability coordinator. “Maine Audubon and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife cordon off areas of our beaches where plovers are most likely to nest. We also have volunteers on our beaches every day, and Maine Audubon staff visit our beaches several times each week to look for nests and monitor the birds. Once a nest has three or four eggs in it, Maine Audubon will place a large cage around it to help keep predators out. Eggs blend in with the sand very well, but if someone happens to find eggs on one of our beaches, they should give me a call at 207-730-4035 so I can notify Maine Audubon.”

During the spring and summer months, volunteers visit the beaches to educate beachgoers about the birds and to make sure they keep an eye out for their nests. Volunteers will help with a regular weekly commitment during the spring and summer. Those who can only help on a periodic basis are more than welcome to volunteer as well.

Volunteers will spend a couple of hours each week walking around the beaches, talking with visitors, and monitoring the plover nesting areas. Volunteers must be willing to talk and interact with the public, attend an annual volunteer training and orientation, educate beach goers about the plovers and beach rules meant to keep the birds safe, track volunteer time and complete written observation forms. Those that have been selected are asked to attend an annual training and orientation session with staff from Scarborough and Maine Audubon. Hybrid training will be held this year, so volunteers may attend in person or virtually. Training will begin on May 3.

“It can be pretty exciting to spot endangered plovers on our beaches, especially their chicks that will hatch in the late spring and early summer.” Fitch said. “We ask that people watch them from a distance and watch where they step, especially once the chicks start running around on the beach. Plovers are very well camouflaged on the beach, and their tiny chicks’ only defense mechanism is to freeze when they feel threatened. If someone is not paying attention, they could easily step on one.”

According to Maine Audobon, the best way to share the beach piping plovers is toy:

• Stay clear of fenced areas marked with “Restricted Area” signs. Observe the birds from a distance.

• If you see a hole that someone has enjoyed digging but abandoned for the day, fill the hole in so no chicks are inadvertently trapped.

• Keep dogs leashed and all pets far away from nesting areas. Roaming dogs and cats are among the top threats to the eggs and chicks of Piping Plovers and Least Terns.

• Fly kites well away from nesting areas. Plovers and terns mistake them for predators and leave their nests to ward off the “intruders.”

• Take your trash and food scraps with you when you leave the beach for the day. Garbage attracts gulls, foxes, raccoons, and skunks, which prey on plover and tern eggs and chicks.

• Notify Maine Audubon of any disturbances to nesting areas at 207-781-2330.

Residents looking to volunteer as a piping plover beach monitor can find the sign-up document below or reach out to Jami Fitch at 207-730-4035 or by email at [email protected]

