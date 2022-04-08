SCARBOROUGH —There’s a vacancy on the seven member Scarborough Town Council. Council Chair John Cloutier received a resignation letter from council member Paul Johnson.

On March 30, the Scarborough Town Council held a special meeting to address the vacancy after council member Paul Johnson resigned from the council last month. The council met to set dates for the availability of nomination papers and an election to fill the seat. It will be held June 14.

“We didn’t have a lot of time. We weren’t anticipating Paul’s resignation in quite that way,” said Council Chair John Cloutier. “We knew he was looking at another opportunity, but we weren’t sure it was going to happen so quickly. Our default was to try to get the information out to the public as quickly as we can.”

Town Clerk Tody Justice said at the meeting that she made the request for the special election to be held at the town budget election and to coincide with the school budget validation referendum and state primary on June 14. Having two separate elections would cost the town more and could have an impact on election turn out, she said.

“I made the request with the voters in mind, and it appeared logical,” said Justice. “Having two elections so close in proximity could confuse the voters and have a negative impact on overall voter turnout.”

She also said holding both the referendum and election of a new councilor on June 14 would reduce voting costs.

To fill the vacant seat, an election could also have been held as early as May 23, 60 days after Johnson retired.

Nominations papers for the vacant seat on the Town Council are currently available.

Johnson resigned to accept a position with the Greater Portland Council of Governments. According to a previous statement Johnson’s new is working as a senior economic development manager.

“I am eager to put my experience with local government and small business to work at GPCOG,” Johnson said. “This position provides the opportunity to help our member communities make the most of proposed developments, reinforce great neighborhoods and places while supporting existing small businesses on Main Street.”

According to a previous statement made by GPCOG, Johnson’s new tasks will include managing the agency’s revolving loan program and will develop a new GPCOG service, provide planning services to the cities, towns, and developers to help grow good jobs. Johnson will start at GPCOG on May 23.

“In his work on the town council, considering and planning for the Scarborough Downs development — one of southern Maine’s biggest — Paul found ways to bridge the community perspective with business needs. As a longtime small business owner, Paul has the knowledge and experience required to support small employers all across our region,” GPCOG Executive Director Kristina Egan said. “We couldn’t be happier to add his many abilities to our talented staff team.”

The election on June 14 will be held at Scarborough High School located at 11 Municipal Drive from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ballots are not yet available; however, you can request absentee ballots early online for one to be sent to you at https://www.scarboroughmaine.org/departments/town-clerk/elections/

