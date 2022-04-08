AUGUSTA — On March 31, the Maine Senate confirmed Stacey D. Neumann, Esq., of Scarborough, to the Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices. After voting in support of her confirmation, Sen. Stacy Brenner, D-Scarborough, joined Neumann and her family to congratulate her on the confirmation.

“I know Stacey is imminently qualified to serve on the Maine Ethics Commission,” said Sen. Brenner. “I was proud to vote for her confirmation in the Senate and know she will do a great job upholding Maine’s election and campaign finance laws.”

The Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices is an independent state agency that administers Maine’s campaign finance laws, the Maine Clean Election Act and the lobbyist disclosure law. It also issues advisory opinions and conducts investigations regarding legislative ethics.

The Commission consists of five members jointly appointed by the Governor and Legislative Leaders for three-year terms. The Commission is bipartisan, and no more than two members may be enrolled in the same political party.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: