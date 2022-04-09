HOCKEY

Thomas Ebbing scored a pair of goals and the Reading Royals held on Saturday night for a 5-3 win over the Maine Mariners in an ECHL game in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Zach Malatesta, Keltie Jeri-Leon and Connor Doherty got second-period goals for Maine after the Royals built leads of 3-0 and 4-1.

The Mariners (30-30-4-3) began the night tied with Worcester for the fourth and final playoff berth in the North Division. Worcester beat Trois-Rivières in overtime.

TENNIS

U.S. MEN’S CLAY COURT CHAMPIONSHIPS: Big-hitting Americans John Isner and Reilly Opelka and their similar styles of play will be on display against each other in the final in Houston.

Isner had 17 aces in a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over reigning champion Cristian Garin. Opelka recorded 21 aces while beating Nick Kyrgios, 6-3, 7-5.

CHARLESTON OPEN: No. 4 seed Ons Jabeur continued her run of success in Charleston, South Carolina, overcoming Amanda Anisimova 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinals.

Jabeur, who also reached the semifinals last year, will face Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic, a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Ekaterina Alexandrova.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Colton Herta broke the Long Beach Grand Prix track record in qualifying, and the California native will start from the pole for his home race.

Herta turned a lap at 1 minute, 05.3095 seconds on the temporary street course set up through downtown Long Beach to earn his eighth career pole and the right to lead the field to green on Sunday. The previous track record was 1:06.2254 set by Helio Castroneves in 2017.

Herta, from nearby Valencia, is the defending race winner and hopes to give Andretti Autosport its fourth consecutive victory in the most prestigious street course race in the United States.

HORSE RACING

SANTA ANITA DERBY: Taiba won by 2 1/4 lengths in Arcadia, California, on the last weekend of major prep races for the Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Hall of Famer Mike Smith, Taiba overtook pacesetter Messier in the stretch and went on to win against the West Coast’s top contenders for the Kentucky Derby. Both colts are trained by Tim Yakteen, who took over recently for Bob Baffert, the six-time Kentucky Derby winner serving a 90-day suspension.

SOCCER

U.S. WOMEN: Sophia Smith scored three goals and the U.S. women’s national team beat Uzbekistan 9-1 in Columbus, Ohio, extending the team’s unbeaten streak on American soil to 66 games.

Andi Sullivan, Mallory Pugh, Catarina Macario, Jaelin Howell, Ashley Hatch and Ashley Sanchez also scored for the top-ranked United States.

MLS: Leonardo Campana finished off a hat trick in the 88th minute, lifting Inter Miami to its first win of the season – 3-2 over the visiting New England Revolution.

Justin Rennicks and Carles Gil scored for the Revolution (1-4-1).

ENGLAND: Son Heung-min scored a sensational hat trick as Tottenham took control of the race for fourth place in the Premier League with a 4-0 win at Aston Villa.

After Manchester United and Arsenal lost earlier in the day, the Spurs moved three points ahead of Arsenal and six ahead of both United and West Ham.

Arsenal suffered its third loss in four games – 2-1 at home against Brighton, while United fell 1-0 at Everton.

GERMANY: Robert Lewandowski converted a late penalty as Bayern Munich rebounded from its Champions League defeat to beat Augsburg 1-0 And take another step toward a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title.

It was Lewandowski’s 32nd league goal in 29 matches this season, as Bayern moved nine points clear of Borussia Dortmund. The two teams meet in Munich on April 23.

ITALY: Defending Serie A champion Inter Milan moved within one point of league leader AC Milan with a 2-0 win against Hellas Verona.

FIGURE SKATING

LIU RETIRES: Alysa Liu, a 2022 Olympian and world championships bronze medalist, is retiring from competitive figure skating at age 16.

Considered the future of U.S. women’s skating and already a two-time national champion, Liu posted her decision on Instagram.

