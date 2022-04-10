While often disagreeing with Jim Fossel, I always applaud his reasoned approach to public policy. His column on March 27 (“A worthy fight for the right: Budget reform,” Page D1), about continuing resolutions, is wonderful and should have gone further, much further. Since 1970, when I served as research director for a Republican congressional candidate, I’ve been appalled by congressional shenanigans, including the practice of continuing resolutions.

A step toward a solution – while a fantasy because the sitting congresspeople will never vote for it – is to move to a two-year budget system. Having to pass trillion-dollar spending bills every year is far too taxing (so to speak) on Congress, even with the hordes of staff people. A two-year budget gives Congress something of an opportunity to reflect and the agencies it funds a reliance on secure funding for at least two years.

Chalmers Hardenbergh

Freeport

