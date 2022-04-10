CAPE ELIZABETH – Roberta Ann Rosolino, 78, passed away at the Woodlands Memory Care in Lewiston on March 30, 2022. She was born on April 14, 1943, in Bangor, daughter of William Emery Marsh and Roberta Maud Marsh. She graduated from Hampden Academy in 1961 and married her beloved high school sweetheart and best friend, Joseph David Rosolino Nov. 18, 1961 in Bangor. She is survived by son, Joseph W. Rosolino and daughter-in-law, Gina Vigliarolo of New York, and daughter, Karen Infantino of New York, and son, Nicholas Rosolino and daughter-in-law Braeleen Rosolino of New Gloucester. She was warmly called “Grammy” by her grandchildren Danielle Harman and husband Andrew, Andie Rose Infantino, Luka Rosolino; and great-granddaughter Hazel Mae Harman. She is survived as well by her older sister, Wilma Marsh of South Portland and Punta Gorda, Fla., and brother-in-law, Jimmy Rosolino of Nashville, Tenn. She was predeceased by parents William Emery Marsh and Roberta Maud Harris. In 1963, “Bobbi” , as Joe always affectionately called her, relocated to Long Island, N.Y. with her husband and young son, Joseph. While in New York, she gave birth to Karen and Nicholas and was a devoted, loving full-time mom. Bobbi’s pastime was not playing golf or collecting antiques, Bobbi’s hobby and love was family. Cooking was one way how she applied love to create wonderful, delicious meals like eggplant parmesan, tomato sauce and her famous meatballs for her family. Birthdays and holidays were especially important to her because it was an opportunity for her to express her love and appreciation for her friends and family alike by gift giving and preparing special meals. For some the holidays and the idea of gift giving was a burden but not for Bobbi. It was, to her, the most important act of kindness and it was rooted in love. Bobbi loved and adored her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Above all, she loved her devoted husband, Joe. They experienced everything together. They spent many times at Disney World and other beautiful destinations as members of the Disney Vacation Club. Every April, they loved visiting Bar Harbor and staying at the Bar Harbor Inn. Bobbi loved being with Joe at home, they would often gaze at the birds at the feeder while seated at the kitchen table and sometimes just reading silently together in the den was a cherished moment. Their connection was profound and eternal and they are united once again. We will miss her immensely, beloved wife, amazing Mom and loving Grammy. Bobbi lived a beautiful, selfless life. She was always concerned more with the needs and wishes of others than with hers, a true Christian indeed. With great warmth and love, we thank you and we will always love you. A memorial service will be held on Saturday July 23, at noon, at Riverside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Roberta’s memory to: The South PortlandFood Cupboard130 Thaddeus St.South Portland, ME 04106207-824-0379and/orMaine Audubon20 Gilsland Farm Rd.Falmouth, ME 04105207-781-2330maineaudubon.org

