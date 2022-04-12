Sweeping changes have been proposed in an effort to make Maine high school football schedules more competitive and to diminish lopsided games.

The plan, unveiled Tuesday at a meeting of the Maine Principals’ Association’s Football Committee, would affect the roughly 50 teams that play the traditional 11-man version of the sport.

Football schedules would be based on a ranking system that groups together programs of similar strength, and would allow for more crossover games between teams in different enrollment classes.

“If you look back at the history of football in our state, it was conferences that made the schedules and with the changing dynamics of football, we realized it didn’t work,” said Fred Lower, chair of the Football Committee and the athletic director at Hampden Academy. “There were multiple lopsided games and teams going in different directions.”

Blowouts in high school football have been routine for many years. Last fall, nearly 30 percent of regular season games were decided by 35 points or more. The average margin of victory in all games was 25.84 points, consistent with data from 2012-18.

The proposal includes – for the first time – having the state’s eight Class A teams play one game against a New Hampshire school to complete a nine-game regular season. In recent years, Class A teams have played games against each of the other teams in the division and two games against Class B opponents.

The goal is eliminate a potential mismatch on the schedule between a Class A team and a much smaller program in Maine. The Class A teams would be matched with a New Hampshire opponent of similar strength.

“There has never been a situation where we have allowed cross-state games to count toward standings,” said Mike Burnham, the executive director of the MPA.

But Burnham is supportive of the idea. He noted that “teams have for years scrimmaged out-of-state opponents. … There are other states that have allowed their cross-state games to count in the standings, so I don’t think it’s unique, but it would be unique for us.”

The proposals will need to be approved by the MPA’s general membership at its annual business meeting, scheduled for April 29 in Rockport. It is expected that the plan to have cross-state games for the Class A teams will first need to get approval from a special vote by the MPA Management Committee.

Specific opponent vs. opponent schedules were not released on Tuesday. Instead, a grid of how the schedules will be constructed was released and will be forwarded to the football-playing schools.

For instance, both Class A and Class D are eight-team statewide divisions (Bucksport has announced it will move from Class D to the eight-man football ranks in 2022). In those two classes, the league will be divided into two tiers, using a ranking system based on input provided by the coaches. Team A, the highest ranked team, would play games against the other three teams in its tier (Teams B, C, and D) and the two highest-rated teams in the lower tier (Teams E and F). Conversely, Team H – the lowest ranked team – would play the three teams in the bottom tier and teams C and D from the top tier.

The rest of the eight-game, in-state schedule will be filled out with cross-class games based on individual schools’ submitted requests from up to five “must-have” opponents and up to eight “preferred opponents.”

“We got feedback from every single (11-man) coach. The ranking comes directly from the coaches,” Lower said.

Lower said coaches’ rankings will be updated annually.

B South (9 teams), B North (10 teams) and C North (9 teams) would be divided into three tiers. Class C South, a seven-team league, would not have tiers but would be ranked 1-7. Those schedules would be built in similar fashion.

Lower said ranking teams and developing a scheduling matrix were not the biggest challenges.

“The most challenging was when we had to go in and fill out the last few spots for preferred picks,” Lower said. “The toughest part was based on those last few slots; having to make decisions around were they competitive? Were they good for football? And did they make sense?”

Lower added, “at the outset we knew every 11-man football school in Maine needed a full schedule, which we have done.”

If the Class A versus New Hampshire plan is not approved, Class A schools would have an eight-game season with a bye week. Class D schools will have a bye week built into their schedule.

The MPA’s Football Committee had made a commitment in early February to help create more competitive regular-season schedules based on program strength – rather than enrollment classification – for the state’s 11-man programs.

In past years, several strategies have been tried to lessen the number, and severity, of mismatches in high school football. Class D was reinstated in 2013 after 27 years in an attempt to help smaller schools. Cross-over games between North and South divisions were utilized. Reclassification based on enrollment was used, most recently after the 2018 season when traditional Class A programs Portland, Deering, Cheverus, South Portland, Windham and Massabesic were shifted to Class B as some of those schools – notably Massabesic and Deering – requested relief from playing Class A powerhouses Thornton Academy and Bonny Eagle.

That shift left the current eight teams in Class A. In 2019 and 2021, Class A teams scheduled two games against Class B opponents to create a nine-game regular-season schedule with a three-round playoff system. Classes B and C have eight-game regular seasons with up to four playoff games. Class D also has become a single statewide division, in large part because of the growth of eight-man football, from zero teams in 2018, to 10 in 2019 and 25 in 2021.

