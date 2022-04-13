The South Portland Jazz Ensemble participated in the Maine Music Educators Association State Jazz Festival on March 20 at Hampden Academy and received a Gold rating. This marks the 17th year in a row, in a streak dating back to 2006. The group was led by soloists Howard Saffer-Meng, Alice Bonnevie-Rothrock, Max Davis, Jane Bonnevie-Rothrock and Meghan Perry.

The South Portland Winter Color Guard and Winter Percussion participated in the Maine Band Directors Association state finals on Sunday March 27 at Sanford High School. The Winter Color Guard was recognized as a Gold Medal Finalist and the Winter Percussion Ensemble was recognized as a Silver Medal Finalist. These outstanding groups were led by seniors Elizabeth Withers, Rachel Foster, Jane Bonnevie-Rothrock and junior Wilson Boutwell.

Finally, the South Portland High School Symphonic Band received a Gold rating at the Maine Band Directors Association Festival on March 31 at Scarborough High School. The band is the department’s curricular, school day ensemble and features 65 members from ninth grade to seniors. Their performance included music by John Williams and a musical version of the children’s book “Goodnight Moon” by Margaret Wise Brown.

All four ensembles required recruiting and creative planning after nearly two years away from in-person events. Students worked hard to deliver high performance levels and they were rewarded.

The South Portland High School instructional staff includes Craig Skeffington, Tara Carpenter, Kathy Mills, Hannah Skeffington, Matt Johnston and Amy Anderson.

Hanvey named SMCC Student of the Year

Suzanne Hanvey has been selected as Southern Maine Community College’s Student of the Year for her leadership, academic excellence and passion in helping others and the environment.

Hanvey, who is earning a degree in liberal studies-ccience, is president of both the Community Service Club and the Hiking and Foraging Club. She serves on the Student Senate and the SMCC chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society while maintaining a near-perfect GPA.

Hanvey has organized numerous student events and activities that focus on helping people in need and the environment, such as planning clean-ups of area parks and sanctuaries, feeding the homeless, and helping baby animals at the Saco River Wildlife Center.

She will be formally recognized during a Maine Community College System virtual ceremony in late April that pays tribute to Students of the Year at all of Maine’s community colleges. Each student will receive a John and Jana Lapoint Leadership Award in the amount of $1,000.

According to an April 6 news release from the college, “After graduating from Thornton Academy in Saco in 2021, Hanvey came to SMCC because it allowed her to save money on her college career and offered so many opportunities to become involved in student life. After SMCC, she plans to continue her education and eventually embark on a career preserving natural habitat for animals that live in threatened areas.”

“I just like helping people and animals,” Hanvey said in an email. “I want to make a difference in the world. It’s very fulfilling.”

Hanvey is a certified behavioral health professional and spends 20 to 40 hours a week working with children who have behavioral health challenges.

She also has trips planned in the months ahead to Colorado and Florida for Phi Theta Kappa and American Student Government Association conferences, and to the Galapagos Islands, Puerto Rico and Costa Rica to experience new cultures and learn about and see the animals that live there.

Church announces sunrise service

Peoples United Methodist Church announced its Easter Sunrise Service at Fisherman’s Point in South Portland will take place 5:45 a.m., Sunday April 17. Parking will be available at the Willard Beach parking lot on Willow Street.

Nonprofits support cancer patients

Two local nonprofits, In This Together and Hair Matters, announced an open house fundraiser on Thursday, April 14, from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Hub, 327 Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth. The organizations are joining forces to host a night of live music, local art, silent auction items, themed raffle baskets and refreshments.

After battling breast cancer, and receiving support from Debby Porter through their hair loss, both Jessica Casey and Sarah Emerson crossed paths again with two other women at the Tri-for-A-Cure. They quickly realized that they all had a passion for

fundraising and helping others, and that’s when In this Together was born.

Hair Matters’ Founder, Debra Porter, became a guiding mentor for the four women, as they built their nonprofit. The two organizations have supported each other ever since.

Since their inception in 2019, In This Together has provided $35,000 in Community Fund Grants. Grantees were facing a wide range of difficulties including expensive medical diagnoses, increased caregiving costs, car repairs and more. In This Together has made a difference in grantees’ lives around the state. One grantee responded ”You made my day… no you’ve made my life”, upon receiving the phone call that they would receive a grant.

Hair Matters is a network of salon professionals who collaborate with medical and cancer care professionals, in a non-medical setting, to offer compassionate support and affordable resources to patients experiencing treatment induced hair loss. Hair Matters seeks to restore identity, vitality and hope, while reducing fear and isolation, for all who seek their help. “Hair Matters helped me through the challenges of hair loss and regrowth while also providing emotional support throughout my experience with cancer,” said Jessica Casey.

Tenth annual Maine Pottery Tour on tap

The 10th annual Maine Pottery Tour welcomes visitors on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1. The self-guided tour is an opportunity to enjoy spring in Vacationland and the hospitality of local potters in their studios.

Nearly 60 pottery studios around the state are organized into four regions, allowing several studios to be visited in a single outing. It’s a fun chance to meet the artists, peek in the kilns, see demonstrations, and shop for pottery and other handmade goods. Interactive maps of each region are available at www.MainePotteryTour.org.

About the tour

According to a March 22 news release, “The tour’s goal is to make people aware of the potters in the state and to cultivate an appreciation and affection for handmade pots. Because of the tour, eating, drinking, and serving from one-of-a-kind plates, mugs, bowls, pitchers, platters and casseroles has become standard practice for large numbers of people. Once you drink morning coffee from a handmade mug, a production cup seems lackluster. Pots are uniquely intimate. What other art form do you raise to your lips, cradle in your hands, and trust with your food? Artists also sculpt, make tiles, vases, planters and other visual treats. It’s amazing what a lump of clay can do, in the right hands.”

The tour is funded in part by a grant from the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information, visit www.mainepotterytour.org/.

Drug Take Back Day is April 30

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is around the corner. Officials are asking that people dispose of prescriptions and medications properly.

Bring unused or unwanted prescription drugs to the Cape Elizabeth Police Department on April 30 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. A tent will be set up on Jordan’s Way that will make drop-off easy and fast and is all done anonymously.

Drop-off locations will be in different communities around the country, including Cape Elizabeth. According to a statement by the Cape Elizabeth Police Department, during the April 2021 Take Back Day, the nation collected 420 tons of medications, more than the 372 tons collected in the previous effort.

According to a police department news release, unused prescription drugs often find their way into the wrong hands due to improper disposal of the medications. The United States is facing a drug overdose epidemic that threatens both public safety and public health. Drug Take Back Day helps promote people to remove unwanted, unused, or expired medications from their homes.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a safe and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs. If people are unable to make it to the April 30 drop off day, Cape Elizabeth police will accept medication drop-off in their lobby all year.

For more information, visit www.capeelizabeth.com/departments/Police.

