BIDDEFORD — Raymond L. Bertrand, 80, a resident of Lakeland, Florida, and Biddeford, Maine, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Lakeland, Florida.

He was born on August 26, 1941, a son of Adrien and Fernande Sevigny Bertrand. Raymond was educated locally and later went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Navy, followed by a period in the Navy Reserves.

He married Solange Boucher on Dec. 1, 1962, and one of their happiest moments shared together was when their son, Marcel, was born.

Raymond was a very hard worker, holding many jobs, including carpentry, and later working for Webber Farms in Connecticut as a toolmaker. Upon returning to Maine with his family, he began working at Lund Manufacturing in Saco, eventually earning the position of Manufacturing Manager.

In 1984, Mr. Bertrand emptied his bank account to start a machine shop in the basement of their home. This was the start of the Arundel Machine Tool Company. He quickly outgrew the space and moved the business into a two-car garage on the property. Raymond taught his son and other family members the trade, and the company continued to grow. Two additions were made before having to relocate to Biddeford due to size constraints. The final expansion of the business brought them back to their hometown of Arundel in 2006.

Mr. Bertrand was a devout catholic and a member of Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco, Maine, and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Lakeland, Florida. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 260, and a proud Commander of the Honor Guard.

Raymond was a man of many talents. He could brighten the room with his gentle manner, smile, and beautiful voice. He enjoyed singing, playing guitar and keyboard, and participating in “jam sessions” with fellow music lovers. He had an amazing talent for woodworking which included building furniture, cabinetry, grandfather clocks, and the intricacies of scroll sawing. He produced many beautiful works of art that are enjoyed by family and friends in multiple states and Canada. During his winters in Lakeland, he developed many close friendships. He would head out to Sand Piper Golf Course with “the guys” a few times per week. In Maine, he was a member of the Dutch Elm Golf Course and participated in leagues and scrambles, sometimes accompanied in tournaments with his son. In Florida, he was an integral part of organizing and maintaining a shuffleboard league and could often be found playing pool on days he wasn’t at the golf course. When the weather didn’t allow for outdoor activities, he would make his way to the casino or penny arcade to try his luck. In August of 2014, he traveled cross-country on his Honda Goldwing accompanied by two close friends to California. He covered multiple states and logged 9,001 miles in 24 days. His most recent love and legacy were his 1955 Ford Crown Victoria, which he proudly entered in car shows, earning several first-place trophies.

Most of all, Raymond enjoyed being a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a man you could count on every moment of every day. He was so proud of his “little family” and could be heard countless times praising his only son. He never hesitated to show his love and support openly and will always be remembered for his kind heart and soul. He loved spending time with family and friends, and those memories will be cherished forever. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on in our hearts, mind, and soul.

Raymond was preceded in death by two brothers, Leo-Paul and Reynald.

He is survived by: his wife of 59 years, Solange Bertrand; one son, Marcel Bertrand and his wife, Tina of Saco; two sisters, Doris Riche and her partner Roy Kinney of Lyman, and Viola McKenzie and her husband John of Biddeford; two grandsons, Dustin Bertrand of Dayton and Curtis Bertrand of Saco; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 4 to 7 P.M. at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, Maine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. A graveside service with full military honors will immediately follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable contribution in Raymond’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 313 Washington St., Suite 310, Newton, MA 02458. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel in Biddeford.

