WINDHAM – Donald Albert “Don” Tanguay, 85, passed away peacefully at his home on April 9, 2022. He was born on April 2, 1937 in Westbrook, the son of Raoul and Rose Tanguay (Arsenault).

Married to his “Sweetie” Charlene Virginia (Sawyer) Tanguay of 58 years. They have three children, Annette Whitcomb and her husband Ronald, Lisa Robbins and her husband Timothy, Donald Tanguay, II and his wife Kimberly; five grandchildren, Jessica Ciez and her husband Michal Ciez, Donald Tanguay, III and his wife Brittany, Timothy John Robbins, Jr and his wife Kathryn, Cory Whitcomb, and Ryan Whitcomb; three great-grandchildren, Isaiah and David Ciez; brothers and sisters, Robert Tanguay and wife Naoko, Priscilla Moulton and husband Phillip, Florence Tanguay, Gerard Tanguay, Roland Tanguay, Germaine Phinney and husband Paul, Camil Tanguay, David Tanguay, Michael Tanguay and wife Barbara, Sylvia (Gloria) Tanguay, and sister-in-law, Vicki Fogg.

Donald’s Celebration of Life will be held 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., where a visitation will be held 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

To express condolences and to participate in Donald’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

﻿

