Cape Elizabeth

Tues.  4/19  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall

Wed.  4/20  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Town Hall

Thur.  4/21  6 p.m.  Fort Williams Park Committee

Thur.  4/21  6:30 p.m.  Energy Committee

Thur.  4/21  7 p.m.  Appointments Committee

Scarborough

Tues.  4/19  4 p.m.  Finance Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  4/20  6:30 p.m.  Budget Round Table Meeting  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  4/21  12:30 p.m.  Budget Round Table Meeting  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  4/21  4 p.m.  Ordinance Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

South Portland

Tues.  4/19  7:30 a.m.  Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee

Tues.  4/19  6:30 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Wed.  4/20  6 p.m.  Housing Authority

Wed.  4/20  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  4/21  11 a.m.  City Facilities Planning Committee

Thur.  4/21  1 p.m.  Board of Health

Thur.  4/21  7 p.m.  Human Rights Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

