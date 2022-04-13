Cape Elizabeth
Tues. 4/19 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall
Wed. 4/20 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Town Hall
Thur. 4/21 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee
Thur. 4/21 6:30 p.m. Energy Committee
Thur. 4/21 7 p.m. Appointments Committee
Scarborough
Tues. 4/19 4 p.m. Finance Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 4/20 6:30 p.m. Budget Round Table Meeting Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 4/21 12:30 p.m. Budget Round Table Meeting Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 4/21 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee Town Hall/Zoom
South Portland
Tues. 4/19 7:30 a.m. Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee
Tues. 4/19 6:30 p.m. City Council Workshop
Wed. 4/20 6 p.m. Housing Authority
Wed. 4/20 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 4/21 11 a.m. City Facilities Planning Committee
Thur. 4/21 1 p.m. Board of Health
Thur. 4/21 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
