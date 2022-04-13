KENNEBUNK – When U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona asked RSU 21 bus drivers Monday about what his department might be able to do to help districts nationwide attract drivers, trainer and school bus driver Cindy Messier held up two driver instruction manuals.

One, the smaller of the two, has been replaced with two thick spiral bound volumes – entry level instructions on what new potential drivers need to know to obtain a commercial driver’s license.

The manuals were issued in February by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration for new drivers looking for a CDL Class A or B license for the first time, someone looking to upgrade from Class B to A, or obtain a school bus, passenger, or hazardous materials endorsement for the first time. The manuals contain a host of information that pertains to the operation of commercial vehicles.

But school buses do not jackknife; tractor trailers do, and school bus drivers are not carrying hazardous materials. Messier pointed out it would be helpful if the instruction manuals for bus drivers were geared more specifically to what they need to know.

“The majority doesn’t pertain toward the requirements of a school bus driver,” said Messier.

Cardona got the message. He said when he goes back to Washington, D.C., he’ll see what can be done.

Cardona stopped by the RSU 21 transportation department Monday morning to hear from bus drivers about what could be done to support them, and to attract and retain new drivers before heading off to York County Community College in Wells. There, he was to speak with faculty and dual enrollment students – high school students simultaneously enrolled in community college classes – about how to ensure higher education institutions create good career pathways.

The Connecticut native, a former schoolteacher, principal, and Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Education, was appointed U.S Secretary of Education by President Joe Biden in 2021.

Cardona and U.S. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree were welcomed to RSU 21 by Superintendent Terri Cooper. Then, he and several bus drivers, the lead bus mechanic for the district, and Pingree sat in a semi-circle outside the bus garage in the sunshine, with several big yellow buses as a backdrop.

Cardona said his uncle was a bus driver when he was a school principal, both at the same school – and he said bus driving was a tough job then.

“I can’t imagine how things changed for you during the pandemic,” he said, asking how the federal education department can continue to support school bus drivers. “We can’t have schools open if our bus drivers aren’t cared for.” Later, he noted a year ago, 47 percent of schools were open; the rest shuttered because of the pandemic. Now, 99 percent are open, he said.

Cardona noted RSU 21 provided employees with a bonus during the pandemic. According to RSU 21 Board Chair Art LeBlanc, all full-time district employees received $500, and part-time employees, $250. RSU 21 has also offered new school bus drivers a $1,500 sign-on bonus for the past several years.

The bonus and some new school buses – and equipment a lift that helps mechanics work on s buses – were made possible using American Rescue Plan funding.

Driver Dennis Duprey said as important as the bonus was, so was the recognition drivers received for their work.

“I love driving the school bus,” said Duprey. “It’s rewarding and fun. We have to thank the federal government for supporting us last year.”

“It was a good feeling to be recognized for all we do,” said Messier. She said during the pandemic, bus drivers were taking temperatures, making sure students wore masks, and other tasks that made the job more challenging.

Bus drivers, Cardona was told, hear from elementary school students about losing their first tooth, that a family is expecting a new baby soon, or a birthday is coming right up.

“You’re the first person they see,” in the morning, Cardona pointed out. He said school bus drivers often hear more about what is going on with students than do teachers.

When schools were closed because of the pandemic, school bus drivers delivered lunches.

“It was nice to meet the families,” said Renda Turner, an RSU 21 school bus driver for 23 years, the district’s longest serving driver.

Cooper, following his Cardona’s departure, said the district was honored he chose to visit and “to listen to our amazing transportation team.” She said she was proud of their work and the work of all dedicated staff in the district.

LeBlanc said it was “outstanding,” that the education secretary came to listen to the district’s bus drivers. “It was great to see the rapport between Secretary Cardona, Dr. Cooper and the transportation team,” said LeBlanc. “RSU 21 bus drivers truly love their students and what they do and I’m thankful they were able to share that with Secretary Cardona.”

“We know the important role bus drivers play,” said Pingree. “I’m a parent and a grandparent and when I get home to my small town, I will be sure to thank my bus drivers.”

RSU 21 has 33 drivers and 18 bus aides, along with some spare drivers, said RSU 21 Operations Manager Richard Terwilliger-Smith, and was able to fill all open slots this school year. That is unlike some other districts in Maine, which have struggled to fill slots – and some still do.

Messier told the education secretary that potential drivers must know what the job is all about.

“It’s not only loving the driving part … you have to love kids,” she said. When you get to know them, sometimes that knowledge – like a child’s love of the Red Sox, she said as an example – comes in handy; having a chat about it can help deescalate a situation if students become unruly.

Before Cardona’s arrival, some drivers, like Connie Frechette, shared why they enjoy the job,

“You’ve got to like kids,” said Frechette, who has been a bus driver for 26 years, six of them in RSU 21. “Every day is a surprise.” Frechette said these days, she drives special needs students. “They’re the best,” she said.

School bus driver Scott Pipher, also the RSU 21 Transportation Employees Association president, drove a school bus in southern York County before moving to RSU 21 three years ago. He said there are stressful days, but he enjoys the job – and that the students he ferries to school and back home again make a point of saying, “good morning” and “thank you” to him as they get on and off the bus.

“He listened,” said Pipher following the discussion with Cardona. He said the education secretary was easy to talk to and made people feel comfortable.

During Cardona’s visit, a small group gathered near Route 1, not visible from the bus garage property, and held signs that said, “No CRT in RSU 21.”

As to attracting and retaining drivers, Duprey said employees need 40 hours a week, year around. He said it is important that drivers have full, complete, and continued training – and that they like kids.

Turner said driving a school bus can be challenging, but she enjoys the children.

“They know what I expect of them,” she said.” I love my job, It’s the best job I’ve ever had.”

