The Biddeford & Saco Chamber of Commerce and the Old Orchard Beach Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to co-host a regional Job Fair to help match job seekers with the many open positions currently available at area businesses and organizations.

The Job Fair will be held at Oceanwood Camp & Conference Center, located at 17 Royal St. in Ocean Park, on April 27 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Approximately 40 local companies and organizations will have tables at the Job Fair, with representatives available to discuss employment options and take applications. Large local companies and organizations such as MaineHealth, Sweetser and Funtown/Splashtown USA will be in attendance, as well as local nonprofits, restaurants, campgrounds and municipalities.

“In addition to full-time work, there are many participating companies hiring for both seasonal and part-time flexible roles, so we hope to attract teenagers, retirees, and all others not currently in the work force to attend this Job Fair,” said Kim Howard, the executive director of the Old Orchard Beach Chamber of Commerce.

“Our members continue to say that hiring is one of their top current business challenges,” said Jim LaBelle, executive director of the Biddeford & Saco Chamber. “We’re hoping this event will be of value for both our members and everyone locally looking for employment.”

All potential candidates are welcome to attend this free Job Fair. Registration in advance is not required for job seekers though it is encouraged. For more information or to sign up to attend, email your resume to [email protected] or [email protected]

