Elwood Watson: Republicans are playing a dangerous game

Just when you though they couldn’t go any lower, some Republicans have taken to labeling Democrats as the pro-pedophilia party.

Yes, you read that correctly.

On April 5, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jezebel of the conservative far right, during an appearance on Real America’s Voice network, levied the following allegation:

“The Democrats are the party of pedophiles. The Democrats are the party of princess predators from Disney. The Democrats are the party of teachers, elementary school teachers trying to transition their elementary school-age children and convince them they’re a different gender. This is the party of their identity, and their identity is the most disgusting, evil, horrible thing happening in our country.”

The Jewish space laser conspiracy guru did not stop there. Greene further stated she hoped her fellow Republican colleagues Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney are held accountable for “being pro-pedophile and voting for Ketanji Brown Jackson” to be confirmed to the Supreme Court.

It was bad enough Republicans treated incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson with such blatant disrespect, especially considering her academic credentials and intellectual acumen far surpassed each of theirs. Accusing the esteemed judge of coddling child pornographers and aiding and abetting terrorists are scurrilous allegations that could be grounds for libel.

The attacks against Jackson appeared to be largely racially based, driven by resentment over the fact a Black woman was selected for such a prestigious position. In fact, even Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn conceded to the esteemed judge “it is obvious that you have been blessed with God given talent,” before later disingenuously asking her how to define a woman.

It is not just Greene and her wayward right-wing comrades in Congress who are peddling disingenuous rhetoric in an attempt to tarnish those on the left. Christina Pushaw, spokesperson for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, argued that anyone who was in opposition to the governor’s “don’t say gay” is “probably a groomer.”

Shameful allegations and antics notwithstanding, if the Democrats wanted to engage in a “two can play at this game” sort of politics against Republicans, they would have a number of examples to exploit. Donald Trump, still the party’s leader, has been accused by five witnesses of walking in on undressed teenagers. Dennis Hastert, the former Speaker of the House, engaged in horrendous sexual abuse of minors.

Let’s not forget that Rep. Jim Jordan was accused of helping cover up a sex-abuse scandal in college, or that former Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore was credibly accused of sexually assaulting minors. More recently, both Republican National Committee aide Ruben Verastigui and Trump appointee Adam Hageman were arrested on child pornography charges.

Whether Greene, DeSantis, and others on the far right actually believe the rhetoric they are touting, the fact is many of their followers do. By espousing such irresponsible nonsense, they are encouraging certain unhinged, mentally unbalanced individuals to engage in violence that could lead to massive catastrophes.

Remember QAnon follower Edgar Maddison Welch, the then 28-year-old parent from Salisbury, North Carolina who believed the false rumors about Hillary Clinton running a child sex ring out a pizza parlor? In 2016, Welch traveled to Washington DC. and fired an assault weapon inside the restaurant. Fortunately, no one was injured during the melee.

Some Republicans are playing a very dangerous game by irresponsibly portraying the opposition party as being in favor of child abuse. Such reckless behavior will culminate in rampant social discord, massive levels of violence and destruction, which apparently they have no problem with.

Elwood Watson is a professor of history, Black studies, and gender and sexuality studies at East Tennessee State University. He is also an author and public speaker.