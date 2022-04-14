RICHMOND – For some reason, Anneliese L. Heinig felt the need to play another game of hide and seek, leaving on Nov. 26, 2019, not telling her family where she had gone. For 22 months they wondered and waited, until she was found on Sept. 12, 2021.Anneliese was born in Brunswick Feb. 22, 1982, to Anne L. (Millar) and Christopher S. Heinig. She grew up in Harpswell, was educated at West Harpswell Elementary School and Mt. Ararat middle and high schools, graduating in 2000. She attended the University of New Hampshire as an art and dance major. Lively and active, she kept her parents very busy. She had glacier ice blue eyes and beautiful auburn hair and a sensitive heart. She described her childhood as idyllic in the many journals she wrote. She traveled with her parents to Paris, France, Morocco, Honduras and Costa Rica. She was an honors student, indoor and outdoor track star, beautiful ballet dancer and figure skater. She participated in the New England Regional Championships as a Novice skater. She loved to paint and developed a passion for photography. She also was interested in astronomy, outer space exploration and philosophy. Additional activities during her school years included scouts, children’s choir at First Parish Church, soccer, softball, tennis and dancing in recitals and school plays. She is described by close friends as sweet and kind with a great capacity for loveAt different times, she taught swimming and skating lessons and loved children. They flocked to her and little girls wondered if she was the little mermaid. She loved being a mom and dearly loved her children.She was pre-deceased by maternal grandparents, William and Edith Millar of Brunswick and paternal grandparents Horst and Virginia Heinig of Puerto Rico and Florida. She will be laid to rest between them. A favorite uncle, Dan Millar of Harpswell passed five months to the day prior to her recovery.She is survived by her parents of Harpswell, her sister and brother-in-law Grace Heinig and Eric Santos of Auburn, her beloved children Lyndsay Heinig of Harpswell and Leonardo Theriault of Richmond. She is also survived by Aunts Lorrie and Susan Millar and her uncle Bill Millar all of Harpswell and cousins Heather Millar Gowen of Windsor California, Laura Millar Thomas of New Castle Colorado and Ben and Andrew Millar both of Harpswell.A celebration of life will take place 2 p.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022, at First Parish Church, Maine Street, Brunswick. Burial services will be private. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in her honor to benefit her children. Contributions can be made to Anneliese’s Children’s Fundc/o Northeast Bank,186 Maine St.Brunswick Maine 04011

Guest Book