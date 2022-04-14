There are a lot of ways to celebrate the planet we call home right here in South Portland, whether it be wandering through the city’s sand dusted streets, exploring parks, cemeteries and trails, or looking out at our cliff-scattered coastline.

April is Earth Month and next week is Earth Week, which both lead up to Earth Day on Friday, April 22. In addition to the small moments of celebration and appreciation we practice toward earth every day, there are events happening across the city this April to celebrate Earth Month, Earth Week and Earth Day in South Portland.

Earth Week (and Month) events in South Portland

South Portland Parks & Rec Self-Guided Activities, April 18-25: The South Portland Parks & Rec department is hosting story walks, geocaching and a photography contest for earth month. Check the South Portland Parks & Rec department Facebook page for more information, locations and times.

South Portland Library Story Time, 10 a.m., April 19: Join the South Portland library for an Earth Day themed story time at Redbank Community Center gym (95 MacArthur Circle West). For more information, visit the South Portland Library website.

EN-ROADs Climate Workshop, 7:30 p.m. April 22: Sam Allen, professor emeritus of materials science and engineering at MIT, will host a workshop to educate participants about climate change solutions and their impacts and encourage engagement in climate action. Learn more about the free virtual event and register at www.climateinteractive.org/.

City-wide clean-up, 9 a.m. April 23: The South Portland Land Trust has been hosting Earth Day cleanups for over 30 years. Pre-register on its website and meet Saturday morning at three different check-in points across the city to clean up our city.

GoGo Earth Day Party, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 23: Visit GoGo Refill (62 E St.) for an Earth Day party featuring special guests Garbage to Garden, EcoMaine, Buzz Coffee and Fred’s Fried Dough.

Trail Maintenance at Clark’s Pond Trail, 1:30 p.m., April 23: Join the South Portland Land Trust and volunteers for a moderate trail maintenance project at Clark’s Pond Trail. Pre-register on the land trust website.

Trout Brook Trail Walk and Education Session, 1 p.m., April 24: Learn about the restoration work that has happened in Trout Brook and what makes a healthy stream habitat from city of South Portland Stormwater Coordinator Fred Dillon. Register for the free event on the South Portland Land Trust website.

Basic Trail Care Skill-Building (South Portland Trail Days), 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., April 30: Learn basic trail care such as pruning, raking, clearing water bars, or removing invasive species and working with trail surface materials with a trained AMC volunteer trail crew leader. Register in advance for a session on the South Portland Land Trust website.

Raised Bed & Container Gardening, 1 to 3 p.m., April 30: Attend the educational event at the South Portland Community Center to learn the basics of growing a garden in containers, raised beds, and even indoor herbs. Register on the South Portland Land Trust website.

The sustainability office is sharing earth day events and content all month long. Stay up to date by following us on Instagram @soposustainability.

Our Sustainable City is a recurring column in the Sentry intended to provide residents with news and information about sustainability initiatives in South Portland. Follow the Sustainability Office on Instagram and Facebook @soposustainability. Mia Ambroiggio is a Greater Portland Council of Governments Resilience Corps Fellow serving in the Sustainability Office. She can be reached at [email protected]

