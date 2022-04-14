KENNEBUNK – When you are older or disabled and driving yourself is not an option, getting to the pharmacy, to the grocery store, the barber, hairdresser, or a medical appointment can sometimes be a challenge.

There may be a new exhibit at the local museum, or a particularly interesting event – but without a ride, those outings may not be possible.

A new program called the Kennector aims to change that, through a $15,000 grant from the Independent Transportation Network program called ITNCountry, a transportation platform designed for rural and small communities. ITNCountry is launching in 10 communities across the nation – and Kennebunk is one of them.

Rides will be provided by volunteers, who undergo background checks, an interview, and are insured, said Kennebunk Deputy Community Development Director Karen Winton. Once on board, the volunteers undergo an orientation on procedures to follow and what to expect.

Winton, an organizer of the program, has invited residents, municipal officials, and others in nearby Kennebunkport and Arundel to join in, as volunteer drivers, consumers of the service or part of a steering committee to explore funding and other opportunities to sustain the program for the long-term.

Advertisement

“We are in active recruiting mode for volunteer drivers,” reaching out to churches and community groups for participation, said Winton.

“Using fully trained and vetted volunteer drivers, Kennector plans initially to deliver rides for any purpose from York to Sanford to Biddeford, to those who sign up to become a member of the program and pay a nominal fee for each ride,” Winton said in a memo to municipal officials in Kennebunkport and Arundel.

The program will contract with a vendor to provide wheelchair accessible rides for those who need them.

Winton said organizers would like to do a “soft launch’ of the program next month.

“Grant funds will cover the expenses of the program through 2022, such as a paid ride coordinator, mileage reimbursement for drivers, software and start-up programming costs. We are exploring partnerships with other community organizations and groups who will help sustain this program beyond the grant period, many of which serve residents in all three towns, as well as funding opportunities to cover costs of running the program once the grant period expires,” she wrote to the neighboring communities.

Advertisement

Arundel Town Manager Keith Trefethen said he informed the town’s select board about the program in March.

He said Kennebunk officials realize that folks in all three communities may benefit from the service. He said Winton may be invited to make a presentation to the board to see what active participation may be needed by the municipality.

Overall, the Kennector is intended to provide an affordable transportation option for older people and adults with visual impairments or other disabilities.

“The purpose is about enhancing the quality of life for older adults and those with disabilities,” said Winton.

ITN has its roots in Maine, started by Portland resident Katherine Freund in the mid-1990s. She founded ITNAmerica in 2005.

Advertisement

For more information about Kennector, visit kennebunkmaine.us/kennector or call 604-1342.

Two years ago, York County Community Action Corporation launched Kennebunk Intown Transportation, which provides bus services on Tuesdays.

The Center in Lower Village operates the FISH program, in which volunteers provide rides to medical appointments to those who have no other means to get there.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: