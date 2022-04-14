SOCCER

WORLD CUP: Ukraine’s bid to qualify for the Word Cup will resume on June 1 against Scotland after its playoff semifinal in Glasgow was postponed in March due to the country being invaded by Russia.

FIFA on Thursday also said the delayed playoff final in that bracket against Wales in Cardiff will be on June 5 to determine the final European team to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

The playoff winner will go into a group at the World Cup in November with England, the United States and Iran.

TRACK AND FIELD

FELIX TO RETIRE: Allyson Felix, who closed the Tokyo Games last year with more Olympic medals than any U.S. track and field athlete in history, says she will retire after the 2022 season.

“This season isn’t about the time on the clock, it’s simply about joy,” Felix said in an Instagram post Wednesday. “If you see me on the track this year I hope to share a moment, a memory and my appreciation with you.”

At age 35, Felix won a bronze medal in the 400 meters last summer in Tokyo, then followed it up with a gold medal in the 4×400 relay. Those were her 10th and 11th Olympic medals, which helped her pass Carl Lewis in the U.S. record book and left her behind only one runner in history, Finland’s Paavo Nurmi, who won 12 medals between 1920 and 1928.

Her last major meets figure to be the U.S. championships from June 23-26, then the world championships, which take place in Eugene, Oregon, from July 15-24. Felix also has a record 13 gold medals and 18 overall from world championships.

GOLF

LPGA: Hannah Green shot a 6-under 66 late Wednesday to take the lead after the first round of the LPGA Lotte Championship in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

Green had eight birdies, including five on the front nine, at breezy Hoakalei Country Club, a first-time venue in the 10th edition of the tournament. The Australian hit 11 of 14 fairways, 14 of 18 greens in regulation and needed just 26 putts.

Hyo Joo Kim, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Aditi Ashok, Alison Lee and Gemma Dryburgh were a stroke back.

TENNIS

MONTE CARLO MASTERS: Third-ranked Alexander Zverev beat Pablo Carreno Busta 6-2, 7-5 at the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the clay-court season opener in Monaco.

Carreno Busta broke Zverev to open the second set and built a 3-1 lead before the German rallied, setting up a quarterfinal match against Jannik Sinner, who beat eighth-ranked Andrey Rublev 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced by beating Laslo Djere 7-5, 7-6 (1). The fifth-ranked Greek will meet Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in the quarterfinals.

Indian Wells winner Taylor Fritz reached the quarterfinals by defeating doubles partner Sebastian Korda 7-6 (4), 7-5. Fritz will meet Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who stunned top-ranked Novak Djokovic on Tuesday. The Spaniard beat David Goffin 6-4, 6-1 to advance on Thursday.

Grigor Dimitrov also advanced by upsetting seventh-ranked Casper Ruud 6-3, 7-5.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Formula One’s governing body has dismissed criticisms of its safety car being too slow after drivers complained following the Australian Grand Prix last weekend.

The FIA said in a statement on Thursday that the priority was not pleasing the drivers but ensuring safety on the track.

“The FIA would like to reiterate that the primary function of the safety car is, of course, not outright speed, but the safety of the drivers, marshals and officials,” the statement said. “The impact of the speed of the safety car on the performance of the cars following is a secondary consideration, as the impact is equal amongst all competitors.”

F1 safety car duties are shared by Mercedes and Aston Martin cars this season, and the Mercedes safety car is around five seconds per lap quicker. The Aston Martin car was twice deployed during the Australian GP, and world champion Max Verstappen of the Red Bull team compared it to “a turtle” because he thought it was too slow.

Drivers could not get enough heat into their tires as they drove behind it at lower speeds than they would have liked.

