Craft show at USM – Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Costello Sports Complex, USM Gorham campus. Annual fundraiser for field hockey, women’s and men’s soccer, and volleyball programs. Artisans from Maine and New England will sell handcrafted products. Proof of COVID vaccination or of negative test within 72 hours required. For more information, contact [email protected] or call 780-5430.

Indoor yard sale – Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion Post 197, 300 Conant St. (Route 25), Westbrook. Sponsored by the post auxiliary. Table rentals $15; contact Cathy Clements at [email protected]

“Color of Memory” yard sale – Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24, noon-6 p.m., 22 Foster St., Westbrook. Neighborhood “yard sale” featuring items from artist-in-residence Amy Stacey Curtis’s USM exhibit titled “Color of Memory.” By donation; more at usm.maine.edu.

