BIDDEFORD — Two longtime friends — each with a fulltime job — have come together to open ToGather, a wellness co-op in Biddeford’s popular mill district.

Lisa Lewis and Jodie Howard earlier this month opened the business that offers an array of workshops and classes, from several types of yoga to a “Baby Booty” workout and more.

Both were born and raised in Biddeford and graduated the same year from Biddeford High School. Lewis raised a family here and is a personal trainer and nutritionist, working as a virtual coach with Lisa Lewis Lifestyle LLC. She works full-time in sales with Stonewall Kitchens. Howard lived and worked in California for many years before securing a job as brand manager of innovation, bringing new oral products to market for Tom’s of Maine. She moved east to be closer to family earlier this year.

“We’re both interested in health and wellness,” said Lewis.

They also said they wanted to foster community.

The two women decided on a business model similar to a salon, or a farm market, where hair care professionals rent a chair, or growers rent a space in which to sell their farm products.

ToGather operates in a similar fashion, except the products offered are health and wellness workshops and classes, like breath work, energy healing, barre sculpts, yoga, and more, along with wellness workshops. Those giving classes or workshops will pay rent for the ability to host their business in the space.

The women say they want to expand their offerings.

“We’re looking to see how we can collaborate with other businesses in town,” said Lewis, since ToGather, with its 1,500-square-foot studio space in the historic, recently renovated Riverdam mill, can be multi-purpose.

They are looking at ideas like partnering with area farms for a farm-to-table dinner with a local chef or hosting an artisan market.

“And we stay local,” said Howard. “We want people to feel they can come here for fitness — or make kombucha.”

“We want to showcase what’s going on in town,” said Lewis

ToGather will host an opening celebration from 3 to 6 p.m. April 23 at 24 Pearl St. They are inviting people to stop by, meet the instructors, try a mini-class, and enjoy local flavors from surrounding restaurateurs and artisans.

“What we are most excited about is bringing people together, in the spirit of wellness, into a space where they feel they belong,” Lewis and Howard said in a joint statement. “We look forward to the vibe we are creating and the joy that this community will bring.”

