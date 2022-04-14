BASEBALL

Coach: Marc Halsted (15th year, 159-94-1 overall record, one state championship)

2021 record: 13-4 (Lost, 6-4, to Gray-New Gloucester in Class B South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Jack McCosh (Senior), Matt Robichaud (Senior), Gibby Sullivan (Senior), Matt Waeldner (Senior)

Pivotal games: April 18 OXFORD HILLS, April 27 FREEPORT, May 2 @ Greely, May 16 GREELY, May 23 @ Freeport, May 31 CAPE ELIZABETH

Coach’s comment: “Our goals always remain the same. We want to finish among the top teams in Class B. We have a lot of new faces after graduating 14 seniors, so we’ll see who steps up and earns the opportunities to compete and lead.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth had a very memorable 2021 campaign, with both good memories and bad. The Clippers were terrific in the regular season and as a result, earned the top seed for the Class B South playoffs, but were stunned in their first tournament game and just like that, a promising season ended with a thud. A lot of talent has departed, but the cupboard is far from bare and Yarmouth will once again be in mix for a high playoff seed.

Perhaps the biggest cleats to fill will be those of Jake Gautreau, who won six games on the mound for the Clippers last spring. This season, Yarmouth will look to be a strong staff by committee as senior Quin O’Meara (fresh off playing a supporting role in the Clippers’ run to the basketball state title), junior Liam Hickey (who’s already won state titles this school year in soccer and basketball), sophomore Sam Lowenstein (another soccer champion), sophomore Andrew Cheever and sophomore David Swift will all have an opportunity to shine. Yarmouth does return some potent bats in leftfielder Robichaud (who hit .340 during an all-conference campaign last season with 12 runs scored and seven runs batted in), first baseman/pitcher Sullivan (.326 during an all-conference season last year with 11 RBI), third baseman McCosh (.389 with six RBI and a team-high dozen walks last season) and centerfielder Waeldner (.333), who played point guard for the state title-winning hoops squad. Cheever will play shortstop. O’Meara can play the infield or the outfield. Swift will play first base or be the designated hitter. Hickey will see time in the outfield.

The pieces are in place for Yarmouth to be a very good team, but it might take a little time to jell. The Clippers will be their usual aggressive, opportunistic selves and know they can hold their own against everyone on their daunting schedule. This season, look for Yarmouth to be at its best when it matters most and for it to enjoy a longer playoff stay.

SOFTBALL

Coach: Brad Lawwill (first year)

2021 record: 1-16 (Lost, 18-2, in five-innings, to Fryeburg Academy in Class B South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Eliza Bergmaier (Senior), Cat Jordan (Senior), Emma Butsch (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 29 @ Fryeburg, May 2 @ Greely, May 9 POLAND, May 16 GREELY, May 20 @ Poland, May 31 CAPE ELIZABETH

Coach’s comment: “The program has struggled in recent years, but we are focused this year on rebuilding our foundation and creating a winning culture. It starts by giving our girls the right tools, instructions and environment so they can develop to their full potential. If we can get that right, we’ll field a very competitive team.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth is poised to bounce back into contention this spring as the Clippers welcome a new coach in Lawwill, who has coached for several years at the younger levels in town. He inherits a squad that could surprise.

Sophomore Lucia Jordan and freshman Drea Rideout will handle the all-important pitching duties. Rideout will also see time behind the plate, as will Butsch, who made the all-star team last season. Jordan is the anchor in the infield at shortstop. Butsch will play third base when she’s not catching. Bergmaier a top outfielder. Freshman Julia Lawwill is new to the team and will see time at third base and in the outfield.

The Clippers have a lot of promise, but they’re a very young varsity team. They’ll face some obstacles as the season progresses, but look for this team to learn from their challenges and get stronger. Yarmouth could be a very difficult out by the time the postseason arrives and it won’t be long until the Clippers are once again a top contender in Class B South.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Jon Miller (second year)

2021 record: 10-6 (Beat Marshwood, 13-10, to win second consecutive Class B state title)

Top returning players: Zhi Cowles (Senior), Steve Fulton (Senior), Cam Miller (Senior), Oliver Prinn (Senior), Peter Psyhogeos (Senior), Killian Marsh (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 23 CAPE ELIZABETH, April 27 @ Greely, April 30 @ Brunswick, May 11 @ Cape Elizabeth, May 23 @ Waynflete, May 25 GREELY, June 1 NYA

Coach’s comment: “We have some soccer and basketball guys who have already won state titles this year. Strong senior leaders. We have a lot of offense returning. We’ll rely heavily on those guys. We have a couple core defenders back and a freshman goalie. We’ll have to win some high-scoring games. We want to win Class B again. I’m excited for the season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth peaked in the postseason last year and was able to bookend the pandemic with a second straight Class B state title. With this year’s roster boasting several top-notch student-athletes who have already enjoyed winning a title in other sports this school year, the seeds for success are in place. They just need time to grow.

Yarmouth’s attack features Psyhogeos, the school’s Winter Athlete of the Year, last seen leading the Clippers basketball team to the Gold Ball. Psyhogeos, a captain, was a first-team league all-star last spring and will score his share of goals. Marsh is another threat up top. Fulton (who starred in soccer and was named Yarmouth’s Fall Athlete of the Year after leading the Clippers to the crown) and Prinn are the other captains and they’ll anchor the midfield. Fulton was a second-team all-star last season. Replacing standout faceoff specialist Wyatt Sullivan will be junior Jaxson Dauphinee or sophomore Michael McGonagle. Defensively, Miller, an all-star last year, and Cowles return in front of freshman John Wallace in goal.

The Clippers again willingly take on the best teams in the state and while that might mean they’ll take some lumps over the course of the season, it also means they’ll be battle-tested by the time the postseason arrives and ready to take on the challenge of going for another Class B championship. The only thing this program has yet to do is win three state titles in a row. If all goes well, that could happen June 18 at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Dorothy Holt (17th year, 188-51 overall record, six state championships)

2021 record: 14-1 (Beat Greely, 13-8, to win Class B state title)

Top returning players: Katelyn D’Appolonia (Senior), Juliet Meas (Senior), Clancy Walsh (Senior), Aine Powers (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 14 WINDHAM, April 22 @ Falmouth, April 26 @ Cape Elizabeth, April 29 KENNEBUNK, May 3 GREELY, May 5 @ Scarborough, May 18 @ Greely, May 21 @ Waynflete

Coach’s comment: “We’re moving up to Class A and we’re excited to measure ourselves against the bigger schools. It’s time to make the move and see what we can do. We’re super-young this year and we’ll be a work in progress. We have nine seniors, two juniors and the rest are sophomores. It’s not going to be easy, but we’re looking forward to the season. We have a lot of good athletes and the girls are up for the challenge.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: After winning an elusive state title a year ago, capping one of the most dominant campaigns in program history, the Clippers have a new look and a new challenge ahead of them this spring, as the reigning Class B champions move up to Class A. It will be a tough jump for a team that has to mix in an abundance of youngsters, but rest assured that Yarmouth will improve dramatically in the weeks to come.

Having to fill the shoes of All-American and last year’s Spring Athlete of the Year Annie Lowenstein (now playing at Bates College) and several other key contributors will be daunting, but the Clippers have talent in reserve. They just need some time to get up to speed. D’Appolonia, who plans to play lacrosse next year at the University of Colorado, will play a huge role on this squad. Look for D’Appolonia to do everything from take draws, play defense, transition the ball to offense, set up teammates and score key goals. She’ll be a matchup nightmare. Powers, who had a sensational freshman campaign, will also take draws and figures to score a ton. Walsh is another veteran at either midfield or attack. Seniors Grace Ericson, Tori Kendeigh and Tia Soultanakis, junior Sadie Carnes and sophomores Brooke Boone (Yarmouth’s Winter Athlete of the Year), Cadin Dauron, Lauren Keaney and Neena Panozzo will all be in the offensive mix as well. Meas returns in goal and her experience will loom large as Yarmouth’s defense is inexperienced. That group includes seniors Ella Barry and Olivia May, junior Sara Wentzell and sophomores Fiona Bergen, Colleen Lynch, Isabel Peters and Olivia Rosa-Kittredge.

The Clippers won’t be helped by their schedule, as virtually every foe is a title contender. Despite the obstacles, Yarmouth will hold its own, will steadily improve and will be a team that no one will want to face in June. Watching this squad come of age and put it all together will be fascinating this spring.

OUTDOOR TRACK

Coach: Sarah Carrigan (second year)

2021 results:

(Boys) 16th @ Class B state meet

(Girls) tie-20th @ Class B state meet

Top returning athletes:

(Boys) Conrad Cole (Senior), Frazier Dougherty (Senior), Owen Gillan (Senior), Aiden Kamm (Senior), Josh Leinwand (Junior), Wes Merrill (Junior)

(Girls) Hillary Connor (Senior), Maya Panozzo (Senior), Evie King (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “After a very exciting indoor season, we are looking to ride that wave of enthusiasm and joy at being back on the track full time and without masks. Our main goal is to foster a love of the sport and lifelong running. As such, we are focusing a lot on form and injury prevention. We are looking to compete with the best. Our numbers are huge this year. We are hoping to have more athletes in the top eight at states this year than previously.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth is looking to build on its momentum from the winter and both teams are primed to compete in the league and put up strong showings at states.

The boys will be solid in the sprints behind Dougherty (who was fifth in the 400 and seventh in the 200 last season) and Kamm (sixth in the 200 last spring and part of state championship teams in both soccer and basketball already this school year). Gillan and Merrill, along with senior Cole Snyder, another two-time champion this school year, will also be in the mix. Cole and Leinwand look to score in the mile.

On the girls’ side, Panozzo is the top returner. She came in fourth in the 800 and sixth in the mile last season. She’s joined in the longer races by Connor and new sophomore Eliza Grimnes. King leads the way in the sprints.

TENNIS

Coach: Bill Shardlow (fourth year w/boys’ team, two state championships; second year w/girls’ team)

2021 record:

(Boys) 15-1 (Beat Waterville, 3-2, to win second consecutive Class B state title)

(Girls) 11-4 (Lost, 3-2, to Cape Elizabeth in Class B South Final)

Top returners:

(Boys) Sutter Augur (Senior), Asher Lockwood (Senior), William Best (Junior), Quinn Federle (Junior), Ethan Lombard (Junior)

(Girls) Hannalore Sanokklis (Senior), Lauren Dawes (Senior), Mollie Blaschke (Junior), Eliza O’Neill (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “The loss of three starters in the boys’ lineup will mean a rebuilding effort. Again, another year where we will have to rely on depth and grinding it out. Our goal is always the same, to have fun and learn to compete within our abilities. The conference is always tough and I expect no exceptions this year. The girls lost (individual singles champion) Sofia Mavor and that will have a major impact on our lineup. If a couple of JV players from last year continue to improve, it will help the team greatly. We hope to show significant improvement as the season progresses.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth’s program remains very healthy and the Clippers will make their share of noise this spring.

The boys are the reigning Class B state champions and while Miles Hagedorn and GW Ruth graduated and Andy Cobaj is unavailable this spring, the cupboard is far from bare. Last season, Lockwood played first singles and was a first-team league all-star, Best was at No. 2 singles (and was also named an all-star) and Federle was in the third singles position, was a second-team all-star and won some big matches in the postseason. That’s a strong nucleus. Augur, who has already contributed mightily to state championship teams in soccer and basketball this school year, returns as well, along with his first doubles partner from last season, Lombard. Adding depth this year will be sophomores Milo Sanokklis and Wiley Schumaker and freshman Andre Violette.

The girls’ squad got to the regional final a year ago and boasted the individual state champion in Sofia Mavor, but she’s not on the team this year. The Clippers have some holes to fill, but have the pieces in place to compete. O’Neill made the all-conference team as a doubles player last season and is a top returner this spring. Blaschke, Dawes and Sanokklis are other veterans. Yarmouth has a group of newcomers, which includes Hannah Juarez-Cancino, Margot Patch, Jillian Schlax and Felicia Young, primed to step in and help the cause as well.

