A Bowl-A-Thon for Veterans will take place April 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bowl-A-Rama on Main Street in Sanford.
Rolling Thunder, Inc Maine Chapter 1, is looking for teams and sponsors.
All proceeds will benefit local veterans and their families.
Teams can bowl for one to six hours.
There will be holding hourly door prize drawings. Trophies will be presented and teams can enjoy free pizza following the bowl-a-thon.
Pre-Registration is suggested but not required. The cost is $10 per person; the registration fee covers bowling and shoe rental.
To register or for more information contact, Bonnie at (207) 490-1858
