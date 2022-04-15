The Legislature’s Appropriations Committee approved a supplemental budget early Friday morning, unanimously supporting Gov. Janet Mills’ plan to use the state’s revenue surplus to fund $850 relief checks for Mainers.

The committee decided to spread the wealth a little farther than Mills, however, by expanding the number of Maine taxpayers eligible for the checks. Under the committee’s plan, the annual income eligibility limits would increase from $75,000 to $100,000 for individuals and from $150,000 to $200,000 for households.

Under the committee plan, which now heads to the House and Senate for debate, the number of people who would benefit from the disaster relief program would grow to 857,000, up from about 800,000. The total cost of the program would be $729 million.

“Maine families, communities and small businesses are looking to the Legislature to combat inflation and rising energy costs, environmental threats and other challenges,” said Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, a co-chair of the appropriations committee. “The (committee) came up with a strong, responsible and bipartisan plan that delivers for our state.”

The committee unanimously agreed on the details of its disaster relief plan at about midnight.

“We’re very hopeful it can survive upstairs (in the governor’s office) and allow the issuance of payments electronically to the extent it’s possible and as soon as practicable to a whole variety of people,” said Rep. Sawin Millett, R-Waterford.

The moment provided a bit of bipartisan comic relief for the work-weary committee.

“And this is for sure one-time?” Breen asked the committee, referring to the $729 million expenditure. Committee members wanted assurance that the taxpayer refunds would not be a recurring expense that would have to be paid for in future budgets.

Amidst the laughter, Millett replied: “Oh yes! Oh yes!”

