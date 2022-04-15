I recently became active with local politics to help shape the future I hope to see in Maine, which would be less divided than it is now, and more civil, as it was when I was raising my kids.

Of the many people I’ve met, I was drawn to commit my time to the campaign of Barbara Bagshaw, who is running in the Republican primary June 14 for the Maine House of Representatives in District 106 in Windham.

I began working with Barbara for her commitment to issues that are important to all Mainers: the economy, education and protecting all individual rights. I have since come to believe in Barbara, after witnessing her positive energy at work, and her dedication to hearing people’s concerns and discussing ideas.

In hard times like these, we need representatives, like Barbara, who are honored to serve “We the People” of Maine.

Kristen Day

Windham

