Meteorologist Christian Bridges visited the Enclave of Scarborough for a ‘Wear it Wednesday Meteorology theme Day’ to give a ‘Weather 101’ presentation. The Enclave staff had everything from raining men, cats and dogs, to cloudy with a chance of meatballs. Even their cloud costume formations ranged from cumulus, to cumulonimbus, then back to cirrus, then finally iridescent, and according to a source, there was even some singing in the rain. Bridges also gave Enclave’s residents a full weather report, history of New England weather, and highlights on Maine’s major weather events and talked about the news stations weather vehicle and closer look outside Enclave’s main entrance.
