SACO — Pulitzer-prize winning journalist and author Barbara Walsh will be reading and signing her children’s books at Dyer Library in Saco on Wednesday, April 20 at 1 p.m.

Walsh, of Biddeford, has written four children’s books, including “Sammy in the Sky,” which is illustrated by painter Jamie Wyeth. The book is a heartwarming story about love and loss. Schools and hospice centers often use the book to help children cope with grieving over someone they have lost.

The author’s other books include “Rhoda’s Rescue,” “The Goose Lady,” and “The Deer Man.”

Walsh has also written “August Gale: A Father and Daughter’s Journey into the Storm,” a true story about her Irish-Newfoundland ancestors caught out at sea in a 1935 storm.

The April school vacation event will be held in the Deering Room at the Dyer Library, 371 Main St., Saco

Advertisement

Along with reading her books, Walsh will talk to children about how they can write their own stories.

“Most of my books are true stories about special people in Maine,” Walsh said. “I love to encourage children to tell their own stories about people in their families or communities.”

Walsh’s books will be available for purchase after her reading. Signed copies of her books are also available at the Saco Museum, which is adjacent to the library, and Trillium, 238 Main St, Biddeford.

For more information about the author: https://barbarawalsh.net/

Advertisement

FMI about the event, contact the Dyer Library at (207) 283-3861.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: