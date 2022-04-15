SACO/SCARBOROUGH — Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution, Maine’s oldest bank, has recently added of Daryl J. Cady, MBA, CPA to its board of directors.

Cady is the current CEO of Hospice of Southern Maine in Scarborough, where she leads two locations, 150 employees and 140 volunteers. She has more than 20 years of leadership experience across the health care and banking sectors, with a focus on growth, improved operational processes and organizational health.

“Daryl is a longtime member of our community and has a superb track record in organizational leadership and finance,” said Bob Quentin, president and chief executive officer of SBSI. “She will bring valuable perspective and experience to our board of directors.”

Cady holds a bachelors degree in accounting from Franklin Pierce University and an MBA from Plymouth State University. She is active in the southern Maine community, holding board positions in the Home Care and Hospice Alliance and MaineHealth Care at Home. She is also a corporator for MaineHealth and recipient of the Financial Women International “Women of Achievement” Leadership Award. Cady lives in Windham and enjoys skiing, hiking, and biking in her free time.

SBSI has locations in Saco, Biddeford, Old Orchard Beach, Portland, Scarborough, South Portland, and Westbrook.

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: