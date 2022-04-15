SCARBOROUGH — The Scarborough American Legion presented a book to honor military history.

On Tuesday March 29, the Scarborough American Legion Post 76 presented the Scarborough Historical Society with a “Picture Book” of historical pictures to honor the historical wall murals and pictures of the building inside and out.

Mark Dyer, a member of the Scarborough American Legion Post 76, said that building is situation on an airport that used to be in that area and contains a lot of artifacts that show military history, including historical memorabilia starting from WW1 and continues to WW2, Korean War, Vietnam War, to today’s Middle East events.

“There is a lot of history in the building and so we decided to put a book together and so I did that,” said Dyer. “I spent one whole winter taking pictures of everything outside and inside the building. We said we better document this stuff. In the meantime, the history of all these groups across the country are going away like American Legions, Masons, and others because the younger folks do not get involved and the older folks when they pass away then a lot of these things fall apart. So, we decided to take pictures of everything and put it in a book form and send it to the Historical Society with the thought that they will take it and scan all the stuff in there and that way there if something were to happen to the Legion or if it disbanded and went away due to lack of membership there would be a history. We did our best to document everything, all the pictures on the walls and document who was in these pictures and what was going on.”

The book was created for the Historical Society, which wanted the information to add to its collection. The book is called “American Legion Libby Mitchell Post 76.”

“There are two unique things in there,” Dyer said, “one is they have an honor board upstairs starting in the 1920s of all the members that have been in the military through the years and that honor board is current. There are four generations of Scarborough folks on that board, a lot of important names throughout the history of the town. Another unique thing is this guy named Harold Barker, who is (related to) Lieutenant Tim Barker of the police department, this is his grandfather. He painted two murals on one wall of WW2 battles in a sense. It is a full wall and is quite a unique thing.

Legion Commander Phil Caesar and Vice Commander David Dolloff presented the book to Scarborough Historical Society Vice President Becky Delaware. The presentation took place at the Historical Society building located at 647 US-1, Scarborough.

