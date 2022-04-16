Re: “Portland neighbors concerned about religious center’s plans for gatherings” (April 12):

I served an Episcopal church in Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, for two decades, and I was fortunate enough to have a rabbi colleague who began a home synagogue in a residential neighborhood.

His whole street welcomed him and his growing community with open arms.

We pride ourselves on being a destination sanctuary city, but maybe West Rosemont is an exception. I’m disappointed.

The Rev. Anne C. Fowler

Portland

