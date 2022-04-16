Re: “Portland neighbors concerned about religious center’s plans for gatherings” (April 12):

I served an Episcopal church in Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, for two decades, and I was fortunate enough to have a rabbi colleague who began a home synagogue in a residential neighborhood.

His whole street welcomed him and his growing community with open arms.

We pride ourselves on being a destination sanctuary city, but maybe West Rosemont is an exception. I’m disappointed.

The Rev. Anne C. Fowler
Portland

Advertisement

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles