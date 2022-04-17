Columnist Jim Fossel (“Biden’s budget just more tax and spend,” April 10) would like us to believe his criticisms about President Biden’s proposed budget, but they don’t hold water. If Democrats are such poor stewards of the economy, why has a New York Times analysis found that, since 1933, the average annual rate of growth in the economy under Democratic presidents was 4.6 percent, while under Republican presidents, it was 2.4 percent?

Over the last four decades, Republican presidents have run up larger deficits than Democratic presidents. It’s believed that the Democrats heed the economic and historical lessons regarding which policies actually work, and Republicans cling to their ideology of cutting taxes and slashing regulations.

How is it “punishing” the wealthy for them to pay taxes commensurate with their ability to pay? After all, while hard work and risk taking played a role in their success, a significant contributor to any business success in the U.S. is simply because of being in a country where we all share the costs of public education, infrastructure, safety, a military, a system of laws that makes commerce possible, etc. The 400 richest Americans added $4.5 trillion to their wealth last year as most Americans struggled through the pandemic.

Finally, it isn’t just the Democratic base who are supportive of progressive policies. Multiple surveys have shown widespread support for paid maternity leave, government funding for child care, bolstering the minimum wage, tuition-free public college, Medicare for all, addressing climate change more aggressively, etc.

Mr. Fossel needs to do his homework.

Mary Ann Larson

Cumberland

