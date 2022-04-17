I enjoyed Gregory Greenleaf’s Meetinghouse story in the April 3 Telegram: “When the going gets tough, I grab the remote” (Page D1). Unfortunately, Gregory evidently relied solely on his memory, which can play tricks on us as we look into the distant past. On Dec. 12, 1994, the Miami Dolphins did indeed win a Monday Night Football game. However, they did not play the San Francisco 49ers; they played the Kansas City Chiefs. Joe Montana had been the Chiefs’ quarterback, but he did not play that night; Steve Bono was the quarterback. That might be the reason Gregory remembers the game. A good story, nevertheless.Dewey MeteerNobleboro
