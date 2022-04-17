Russian officials warned Sunday that pro-Ukraine forces fighting in Mariupol will be “eliminated,” hours after a dawn deadline for their surrender passed without any sign of Kyiv capitulating.

Moscow has claimed that the last holdouts in the port city are isolated at a steel plant, while Ukrainian authorities have said the fighting continues elsewhere in Mariupol, which Russian forces surrounded early in their invasion and battered for weeks. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Sunday morning that Mariupol has yet to fall under full Russian control.

Five people were killed and at least 13 wounded in shelling in Kharkiv, the Ukrainian government said – the latest attack in eastern Ukraine, where Russian troops are expected to intensify their offense in the days ahead. In the capital, the mayor is still urging residents against returning despite the withdrawal of the invading forces, and a Russian missile attack struck a town in the Kyiv region early Sunday, officials said.

Shmyhal said Sunday that his country is running a $5 billion-a-month deficit and needs financial assistance. The Ukrainian prime minister is expected to visit Washington this week.

Russian forces are issuing passes for movement around the areas they control in Mariupol, which starting in the coming days will be required for anyone leaving their homes, said Petro Andrushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor.

In an Easter address, Pope Francis called for “peace for war-torn Ukraine” and for caution over a conflict that could lead to nuclear war.

Advertisement

Ukraine’s foreign minister described Mariupol as a city that “doesn’t exist anymore” and one facing a situation that is “dire militarily and heartbreaking,” as forces defending the port city show no signs of surrender after a Russian deadline expired Sunday.

The minister, Dmytro Kuleba, told CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday that he expects Russia to attempt to “finish with Mariupol at any cost.” Russia appears to be on the brink of taking control of Mariupol, which Moscow views as a key bridge between Ukraine’s east and Russian-controlled Crimea.

Russia had given Ukrainian forces in Mariupol a deadline of 6 a.m. local time Sunday (11 p.m. Eastern time Saturday) to surrender.

Kuleba also pushed back against criticism leveled by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe that Ukraine had failed to disclose it is using facial recognition software to send images of dead Russian soldiers to their families. Kuleba said his government is “not conducting any such activities.”

The U.S. tech firm ClearviewAI provided emails to The Washington Post confirming that three Ukrainian agencies are using its facial recognition software. But it is the country’s volunteer IT Army – a force of hackers and activists who take direction from the government – that has used facial recognition to reach the families of 582 dead Russians, The Post reported.

Advertisement

“When you discovered 900 bodies of civilians killed, tortured, when you know that dozens were raped, of course, there is a people’s rage and people’s desire to bring those responsible for that to account,” Kuleba said. “And we as the government work on legal ways to bring those responsible for these crimes to responsibility.”

When asked if Ukraine would allow the Red Cross to visit prisoners of war, Kuleba faulted the organization’s handling of the crisis. But he maintained that Ukraine had a “good working relationship” with the Red Cross and would resolve the issues.

Forty-one bodies have been recovered from the rubble of apartment buildings in the Kyiv suburb of Borodyanka, the Ukrainian government said Sunday, more than a week into its effort to account for those killed in Russian shelling.

Authorities have worked since April 6 to sort through the debris of seven “multistory residential buildings” in the city’s center, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Telegram. They have made it through five, officials said. One more body was removed from the ruins on Saturday, according to the State Emergency Service.

Much of Borodyanka was leveled before Russia’s embattled forces withdrew from the Kyiv region.

Advertisement

Although Russia has refocused its operational efforts on eastern Ukraine, the “ultimate objective” of President Vladimir Putin’s forces remains the same: to assert regional dominance, the British government said Sunday in its latest intelligence update.

Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russian troops were “committed” to forcing Ukraine to “abandon its Euro-Atlantic orientation,” and that strikes were being carried out throughout the east of the country as Russia “plans to renew its offensive activity.”

“Russian forces continue to redeploy combat and support equipment from Belarus towards eastern Ukraine. This includes locations close to Kharkiv and Severdonetsk,” the update said.

A top European Union official suggested that the bloc’s next wave of sanctions against Russia could target the country’s financial sector, including its biggest bank.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, told German news outlet Bild am Sonntag in an interview published Sunday that for its sixth round of sanctions against Russia, the E.U. is “looking further at the banking sector, especially Sberbank, which accounts for 37 percent of the Russian banking sector,” according to Reuters.

Advertisement

The United States and the United Kingdom previously sanctioned Sberbank, while the European Union added Sberbank’s chief executive, Herman Gref, to its blacklist, freezing his assets in the 27-nation bloc. Until now, the EU has held off on sanctioning the bank itself – a decision some experts have speculated could be due to Sberbank’s central role in facilitating payments for Russian oil and gas contracts.

Von der Leyen told Bild am Sonntag that the E.U. is working on “clever mechanisms” to target the Russian oil industry in the next round of sanctions, so as to prevent Russia from selling oil “that would otherwise go to the EU” to other countries for a higher price.

“The top priority is to shrink Putin’s revenues,” she said.

Von der Leyen said from Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, on April 8 that the EU was working on its sixth round of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and would move toward “a system of rolling sanctions.”

French cosmetics company L’Occitane said it will close all stores in Russia, just days after it defended its decision to continue operating in the country.

Advertisement

The beauty chain told the BBC on Friday that it would be closing stores following the “enormous human suffering and escalating military action in Ukraine.”

L’Occitane originally said it would be keeping stores open to protect staff from potential “retaliation,” the BBC reported last week, despite a slew of major brands halting services and operations on Russian soil after the invasion of Ukraine in late February.

L’Occitane, which employs about 700 staff members in Russia and has more than 100 stores there, swiftly came under fire for its decision to stay open. Backlash mounted online and some threatened to boycott the brand.

“I’ve bought L’Occitane products for years – think I’ll have to consider other options now,” one Twitter user wrote.

Ukraine’s Jewish community is attempting to celebrate the holiday of Passover – despite Russia’s bombardment of key cities that has prompted the closure of synagogues and sprawling food shortages.

Advertisement

“I pray to God he will make miracles, the way he made miracles for the Jewish people in Egypt,” the chief rabbi for Kyiv and Ukraine, Rabbi Moshe Azman, told the Associated Press on Friday, adding that Passover would be celebrated in Ukraine’s Odesa, Dnipro and Kharkiv.

The widely observed Jewish holiday, which began at sundown Friday, sees Jewish communities around the world remember the history of the ancient Israelites fleeing slavery in Egypt. This year’s Passover carries modern relevance amid the war in Ukraine, which sparked millions to flee invading Russian troops.

Among the millions fleeing were rabbis and congregants from Jewish communities. Some sought safety in Israel, which offers many Jews the chance to immigrate.

Among those who fled: Jacob Gaissinovitch, a 46-year-old Ukrainian Jew and ritual circumciser from Dnipro, who fled to Vienna – finding himself before the holiday in a spartan flat populated mainly with inflatable mattresses and his circumcision kit.

“There is hope,” the so-called Mohel of Dnipro told The Post. “We will say it. It is the hope of the Haggadah.”

Advertisement

Even as Russian forces continued to attack his country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he held a meeting Saturday focused on reconstructing Ukraine’s cities, which have been disfigured by the war.

Ukraine’s future, one with peace and “development,” is “what motivates us to fight now,” he said.

Homes, roads and bridges are to be rebuilt, Zelensky said. Also included in the development plans is the construction of a memorial for a bridge in the Kyiv capital region, he said. The bridge, which connected Kyiv to the suburbs of Irpin and Bucha, was destroyed by Ukrainian forces to inhibit Russian entry into the capital.

Some people escaped the brutal killings in Bucha by fleeing to Kyiv – where Russian forces struggled to make headway and eventually retreated – but the destruction of the bridge also hampered civilian evacuations.

“It is important that we keep this place,” Zelensky said, according to a post by the Ukrainian parliament. “People will be able to feel everything that happened here. It will be a monument to our path to victory.”

Advertisement