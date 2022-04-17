OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Marilyn Jane (Baima) Chaffee, 71, formerly of Franklin, Mass., suddenly left her earthly life April 7, 2022 and was greeted at the gates of heaven by many loved ones who had passed before her.

Anyone lucky enough to have known her, knew her best as “Chickie”, a nickname given to her as a young child. She’ll be remembered for her quiet yet steadfast way of showing her love and support for all those close to her. She was always there to lend a hand or an ear, bake goodies, bring flowers or knit/crochet special items. Chickie was born in Newton, Mass., May 2, 1950 to Albert and Louise (McLean) Baima and raised in Norfolk, Mass.

She is survived by her best friend and loving husband of nearly 40 years, Jeffrey; her daughters Betsy Szatkowski and her husband, John of Maynard, Mass., Merri Button and her husband Tom of Standish; and her beloved grandchildren Greta, Tyler, Lilah, Nora and Shyla (fondly known as “Nana’s little buddy”). She also leaves her siblings Donald Baima, Richard Baima, Deborah Whittaker and their spouses; as well as many nieces, nephews; and friends.

She was predeceased by her brother, Albert Baima (2011).

Visitation Wednesday April 20, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Memorial service in celebration of her life to be held April 21, 11 a.m., at First Parish Congregational Church, 12 Beach St., Saco.

Full obituary may be viewed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

