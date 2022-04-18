Joyce Ann Worster, 53, of Granite Ridge Road, Waterboro, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at her residence with her mother by her side. She was born Oct. 3, 1968, in Meriden, Connecticut, the daughter of Michael and Eileen Carlton Worster.

Joyce graduated from Biddeford High School in 1989. She worked for Creative Work Systems and Maine Wood Works. Joyce had an infectious smile and was best known for her big hugs and warm kisses. She was a fierce competitor; she had a great throwing arm. Joyce loved participating in the Maine Special Olympics. She also enjoyed a friendly competition of the card game Skip-Bo with her grandmother.

Joyce enjoyed dancing to ’80s music, crocheting, and solving word search puzzles. She also produced artwork which was displayed at the University of Maine. Joyce enjoyed traveling, especially the bus trips she took with her mother and grandmother. Joyce was a resident of Arundel for 51 years.

She is survived by her mother, Eileen Worster, of Arundel, and three brothers, Aaron Worster of Saco, Cleve Worster of Old Orchard Beach and Bertis Worster of Waterboro, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the At Home Family Support staff for its love and support over the past couple years and Hospice of Southern Maine for all its help.

A graveside service will be held this summer at the Greenwood Cemetery in Dixfield. Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, Saco, is entrusted with her arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the At Home Family Support, 310 Cape Road, Hollis, ME 04042.

