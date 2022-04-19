Art

Through May 1

“Into the Wild” Bridgton Art Guild Show: Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton, April and May hours noon-4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. gallery302.com.

Film

Magic Lantern movie theater: 9 Depot St., Bridgton. See magiclanternmovies.com/nowplaying for listings.

Music

April 21

ALunarLanding: 5:30 p.m., an evening of hip hop and dancing, Mast Landing Brewing Company, 920 Main St., Westbrook. bandsintown.com.

April 22

Advertisement

USM Jazz Ensemble – Spring ’22: 8 p.m., USM’s Gorham Campus, Corthell Hall, pay-what-you-want, usm.maine.edu.

April 23

Honors Recital Spring ’22: 8 p.m., USM’s Gorham Campus, Corthell Hall, pay-what-you-want.

April 24

Composers’ Ensemble Spring ’22: 8 p.m., original works by students of Dan Sonenberg at the Osher School of Music. USM’s Corthell Hall, Gorham. usm.maine.edu.

Advertisement

April 28

Dominic Lavoie: 5:30 p.m., Mast Landing Brewing Company, 920 Main St., Westbrook. bandsintown.com.

USM Vocal Jazz Ensembles Spring ’22: 7:30 p.m., USM’s Corthell Hall. Gorham. usm.maine.edu.

April 29

Bill and the Belles: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield, $20, directions at stonemountainartscenter.com.

Advertisement

April 30

Chap’s Saloon: 8:30 p.m., 1301 Long Plains Road, Buxton. Red-hot blues. bandsintown.com.

Ongoing

Grand Central Wine Bar: 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham, live music 5-11 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday. grandcentralwinebar.com.

Skip’s Lounge: 288 Narragansett Trail, Buxton, live entertainment Friday and Saturday nights. facebook.com/buxtonsplacetobe.

Advertisement

The Frog and Turtle: 3 Bridge St., Westbrook: Live music Thursday-Saturday; schedule at thefrogandturtle.com/music.

Theater

April 21

Comedian Bob Marley: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $32.50, stonemountainartscenter.com.

Through April 24

“Clue”: 7:30 p.m., Russell Hall, USM’s Gorham Campus, 37 College Ave., Gorham. $8-$16, usm-theatre.ticketleap.com.

Advertisement

“Firebird”: 7:30 p.m. April 29 and 2 p.m. April 30, Portland Ballet Co. at Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., westbrookpac.org.

“Humble Boy”: April 22-30, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. $15, sacorivertheatre.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: