The Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting Urban Runoff 5K on Saturday, April 23, to promote education about clean water in the greater Portland area.

The cost to enter is $25 for adults, $15 for children and $50 for families of two adults and up to three children. Packet pick-up is from 7:30-8:45 a.m. at Southern Maine Community College’s culinary arts building at 2 Fort Road in South Portland. The race will begin at 9 a.m.

The event will be held rain or shine; people can also participate virtually throughout April. More information and the link to register is at cumberlandswcd.org.

