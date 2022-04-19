Cape Elizabeth

Mon.  4/25  6 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Town Hall

Tues.  4/26  6 p.m.  Finance Committee  Town Hall

Wed.  4/27  7 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals  Town Hall

Thur.  4/28  3 p.m.  School Board Policy Committee  Town Hall

Thur.  4/28  6:30 p.m.  Thomas Memorial Library Committee  6 Scott Dyer Road

Scarborough

Sat.  4/23  8 a.m.  Budget Meeting  Public Safety Building

Advertisement

Mon.  4/25  4 p.m.  Finance Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Mon.  4/25  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Mon.  4/25  6:30 p.m.  Budget Meeting

Tues.  4/26  9 a.m.  Senior Advisory Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  4/26  6:30 p.m.  Parks and Facilities Master Plan Open House

Advertisement

Tues.  4/26  6:30 p.m.  Transportation Committee

Wed.  4/27  8 a.m.  Sustainability Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  4/27  6 p.m.  Housing Alliance  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  4/27  7 p.m.  Candidates Night  Live/Zoom

Thur.  4/28  6:30 p.m.  Sanitary District  Town Hall

Advertisement

South Portland

Mon.  4/25  5 p.m.  Transit Advisory Committee

Tues.  4/26  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commission Workshop

Tues.  4/26  6:30 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Wed.  4/27  6 p.m.  Housing Authority

Wed.  4/27  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Advertisement

Thur.  4/28  11 a.m.  City Facilities Planning Committee

Thur.  4/28  1 p.m.  Board of Health

Thur.  4/28  7 p.m.  Human Rights Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

Advertisement
filed under:
cape elizabeth maine, Forecaster Community, scarborough maine, south portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles