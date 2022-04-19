Cape Elizabeth
Mon. 4/25 6 p.m. Town Council Workshop Town Hall
Tues. 4/26 6 p.m. Finance Committee Town Hall
Wed. 4/27 7 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals Town Hall
Thur. 4/28 3 p.m. School Board Policy Committee Town Hall
Thur. 4/28 6:30 p.m. Thomas Memorial Library Committee 6 Scott Dyer Road
Scarborough
Sat. 4/23 8 a.m. Budget Meeting Public Safety BuildingAdvertisement
Mon. 4/25 4 p.m. Finance Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Mon. 4/25 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom
Mon. 4/25 6:30 p.m. Budget Meeting
Tues. 4/26 9 a.m. Senior Advisory Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Tues. 4/26 6:30 p.m. Parks and Facilities Master Plan Open HouseAdvertisement
Tues. 4/26 6:30 p.m. Transportation Committee
Wed. 4/27 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 4/27 6 p.m. Housing Alliance Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 4/27 7 p.m. Candidates Night Live/Zoom
Thur. 4/28 6:30 p.m. Sanitary District Town HallAdvertisement
South Portland
Mon. 4/25 5 p.m. Transit Advisory Committee
Tues. 4/26 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission Workshop
Tues. 4/26 6:30 p.m. City Council Workshop
Wed. 4/27 6 p.m. Housing Authority
Wed. 4/27 6:30 p.m. Planning BoardAdvertisement
Thur. 4/28 11 a.m. City Facilities Planning Committee
Thur. 4/28 1 p.m. Board of Health
Thur. 4/28 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.Advertisement
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Brunswick local fears for her friends’ safety in Ukraine
-
Business
Biden administration gives more borrowers a chance of student debt cancellation
-
Times Record
Maine domestic violence advocacy group lays groundwork with next generation in Bath
-
Maine Mariners
Maine Mariners begin franchise’s first playoff quest
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Tom Brady says bitter end to last season sparked unretirement