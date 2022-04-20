The three finalists for ecomaine’s school-based Upcycle Challenge, which will award $500 to a participating student’s school, were announced in an April 15 news release.

The Upcycle Challenge asks students in ecomaine’s communities to use items that ordinarily would have been disposed of, to make all-new, functional ones. ecomaine’s Outreach & Recycling Committee selected the finalists, based on the incorporation of post-consumer materials, the ingenuity and functionality of the new creation, inclusion of students in the process, as well as the approval from a teacher or advisor.

The finalists are:

Aurora Milton, Cape Elizabeth High School: An Upcycled Pair of street-style trousers made from an old curtain and old clothing.

Aria Pines and Casco Bay High School with Waste to Art Intensive – Everlasting, made from extruded plastic waste with artist Kim Bernard.

RSU 13 (Rockland) afterschool program, The Landing Place, with one-of-a-kind aprons from old jeans.

“As with the submission from the past two years, the ingenuity and creativity of Maine’s students is so impressive,” said Matt Grondin, ecomaine’s communications manager, in an email. “We are looking forward to seeing the results of our online public voting.”

Finalists will be voted on by users’ votes online through Earth Day, April 22, and the grand prize will be awarded to the winner’s school club or activity of choice.

Job Corps accepting enrollment

Job Corps is enrolling youth 16 to 24 years old, who are interested in learning career training in areas such as automotive, welding, health care, electrical, culinary arts, among others, through free training.

Virtual and online learning options are available. Candidates can earn an HSD/HSE and driver’s license at the same time. Housing and meals included at no additional cost and job placement is included once the program is completed.

For more information, call call/text Jennifer Caswell at the Portland Job Corps office 207-631-0784 or email [email protected]

Students named to All-Maine Academic Team

Fourteen Maine community college students have been named to the 2022 All-Maine Academic Team in recognition for academic achievement, leadership and service.

The students receiving the award and a $500 scholarship from the Maine Community College System Board of Trustees are:

Miranda Kelly, Camden, Central Maine Community College in Auburn

Kenzie Langley, Lewiston, Central Maine Community College;

Emily Schmidt, Lewiston, Central Maine Community College;

Victoria Glynn, Blue Hill, Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor;

Ryan Pelkey, Millinocket, Eastern Maine Community College;

Rebecca Peters, Lincoln, Eastern Maine Community College;

Rebecca Book, Caribou, Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle;

Deborah Jean-Francois, Bairdsville, New Brunswick, Northern Maine Community College;

Andrea Atkinson, Portland, Southern Maine Community College in South Portland/Brunswick;

Dominique Hopkins, Biddeford, Southern Maine Community College;

Elizabeth Churchill, Robbinston, Washington County Community College in Calais;

Courtney Kake, Baileyville, Washington County Community College;

Billie Jo Warren, Franklin, Washington County Community College and;

Heidi West, Eliot, York County Community College in Wells.

In addition, Andrea Atkinson (SMCC) and Rebecca Peters (EMCC) have been named Maine New Century Scholars for earning the highest scores in the state on their All-USA Academic Team applications.

Atkinson has been named the 2022 Maine New Century Transfer Pathway Scholar and will receive a $2,250 scholarship.

Peters is the 2022 Maine New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship.

Miranda Kelly was one of only 50 students nationwide name a Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar and will receive a $1,500 scholarship.

The New Century Pathway Scholarship program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation, The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, the American Association of Community Colleges, and Phi Theta Kappa. Only one New Century Transfer and Workforce Scholar is selected from each state.

The All-Maine Academic Team is a program of Phi Theta Kappa, an international honor society for two-year colleges. Students are nominated and selected for the team by their college.

Tenth annual Maine Pottery Tour on tap

The 10th annual Maine Pottery Tour welcomes visitors on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1. The self-guided tour is an opportunity to enjoy spring in Vacationland and the hospitality of local potters in their studios.

Nearly 60 pottery studios around the state are organized into four regions, allowing several studios to be visited in a single outing. It’s a fun chance to meet the artists, peek in the kilns, see demonstrations, and shop for pottery and other handmade goods. Interactive maps of each region are available at www.MainePotteryTour.org.

About the tour

According to a March 22 news release, “The tour’s goal is to make people aware of the potters in the state and to cultivate an appreciation and affection for handmade pots. Because of the tour, eating, drinking, and serving from one-of-a-kind plates, mugs, bowls, pitchers, platters and casseroles has become standard practice for large numbers of people. Once you drink morning coffee from a handmade mug, a production cup seems lackluster. Pots are uniquely intimate. What other art form do you raise to your lips, cradle in your hands, and trust with your food? Artists also sculpt, make tiles, vases, planters and other visual treats. It’s amazing what a lump of clay can do, in the right hands.”

The tour is funded in part by a grant from the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information, visit www.mainepotterytour.org/.

Drug Take Back Day is April 30

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is around the corner. Officials are asking that people dispose of prescriptions and medications properly.

Bring unused or unwanted prescription drugs to the Cape Elizabeth Police Department on April 30 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. A tent will be set up on Jordan’s Way that will make drop-off easy and fast and is all done anonymously.

Drop-off locations will be in different communities around the country, including Cape Elizabeth. According to a statement by the Cape Elizabeth Police Department, during the April 2021 Take Back Day, the nation collected 420 tons of medications, more than the 372 tons collected in the previous effort.

According to a police department news release, unused prescription drugs often find their way into the wrong hands due to improper disposal of the medications. The United States is facing a drug overdose epidemic that threatens both public safety and public health. Drug Take Back Day helps promote people to remove unwanted, unused, or expired medications from their homes.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a safe and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs. If people are unable to make it to the April 30 drop off day, Cape Elizabeth police will accept medication drop-off in their lobby all year.

For more information, visit www.capeelizabeth.com/departments/Police.

