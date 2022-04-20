University of New England Professor Noah Perlut and his students will give an overview of their GapTracks Project in a virtual presentation Wednesday, April 27.

The project, which began in 2017, uses remote cameras to assess the wildlife population in the Gap section of the Eastern Trail and Nonesuch River, between Wainwright Field in South Portland and the Black Point area of Scarborough. Perlut and his Terrestrial Wildlife class students this spring reviewed thousands of pictures taken over the past four years. Wildlife detected include bobcats, turkeys and deer.

Registration is required for the 7:15 p.m. presentation, sponsored by Friends of Scarborough Library and Scarborough Public Library. To register visit scarboroughlibrary.org. To learn more about the GapTracks project, visit facebook.com/GapTracks.

